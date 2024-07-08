The Mzansi tax hikes for Temu and Shein clothing orders coming to South Africa have Mzansi dizzy

A man on TikTok, Brenden Roberts, has cleared the confusion about the tax hikes for clothing orders

Netizens are still boggled by the quickening of tax rates that have were implemented from the 1st of July

Temu and Shein tax hikes have made Mzansi online shoppers dizzy.

A Mzansi gent cleared up the confusion about the newly implemented tax hikes on online shopping. Image: @brendenr22

This month, the 45% tax hike has been implemented, and shoppers are unhappy about it.

Mzansi’s sudden tax hike on Temu and Shein orders

The South African government has been studying the healthy shopping patterns of South Africans in online boutiques. Temu and Shein have been making big bucks in Mzansi, and the government wanted in.

Online shoppers have been taken aback by the implementation of the 45% tax hikes on online shopping. Temu and Shein offer great, trendy clothes, electronics, homeware, and beauty products at low prices.

People from around the globe have vouched for the legitimacy of online stores where thousands of people spend their money. Although they have some products in their online carts, South Africans need clarification on how the 45% VAT is calculated.

Brenden Roberts hopped on TikTok to clear the confusion with a minute-long clip that he captioned:

" Tax on orders over R500 - what happens to orders over R500?"

Watch the video below:

Clearing the online shopping 45% VAT confusion

Roberts explained to his followers that the 45% VAT applies to specific products:

“After doing a little bit of digging and research, I have kind of wrapped my head around it. What I have found out is that if the orders are over R500 they will be taxed the same as what they have been up until now.”

Roberts advises shoppers to push their orders slightly over R500 to avoid paying more. Netizens think that the implementation of the VAT needs to be revised as it is all over the place:

@SassyJ shared her theory:

"So apparently it's all Temu's fault cause of the free shipping on all orders. Shein you have to buy over a R700."

@Corne Bekker cannot wait to clear her cart:

"I will be testing this theory come month end."

