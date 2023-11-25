Black Friday 2023 in South Africa was not as eventful as expected when compared to previous years

The big bargains promised by shops were not enough to attract shoppers to the mall in excess

Black Friday did not bring out people in droves, and South African netizens admitted that it was because 2023 was a difficult year

JOHANNESBURG - Black Friday in 2023 was a bit different. The day of guaranteed big bargains inspired by American tradition usually brings excitement.

South Africa's Black Friday left more to be desired, and Mzansi peeps discussed why they stayed away. Image: THEGIFT777 /Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

South African stores anticipated crowds to spend big like in previous years. Various factors, including weather, could have kept people away from shops.

Black Friday goes slow in Gauteng

A look at malls in Johannesburg showed that Black Friday did not end in chaos over sales. According to eNCA, stores in Johannesburg malls were filled just like any other payday weekend.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Despite some stores opening earlier in anticipation of Black Friday, there were no notable big crowds rushing to buy.

Why wasn't SA Black Friday 2023 big?

There are many reasons that could be attributed to why Black Friday 2023 was less busy. More people are online shopping, and there was no sense of urgency with sales running all month.

The heatwave in Gauteng could have also contributed to people staying indoors.

SA discusses Black Friday

Online users we discussed think most people did not spend too much on Black Friday. Many people complained that Black Friday only leads to unnecessary spending.

Khululiwe Mpanza declared:

"Because we've come to realize that Black Friday is a scam!"

Diamond Makofane added:

"Because we just found out what exactly is Black Friday."

Vuyisa Magunjana commented:

"Every cent counts now , People are strugling in these high interest rate times. Black Friday and Mandela day will soon be things of the past."

Aubrey Vukeya wrote:

"People are wise nowadays, they are no longer easily attracted into unplanned/unnecessary spending. Black Friday is like a scam."

Thabang Mmusi remarked:

"Retailers have become our slave masters."

Ajay Mahlalela Alfred speculated:

"Mmmm these Black Friday is just waste of time though those retailers manipulate prices."

SA accuses retailers of making fake Black Friday discounts

Briefly News previously reported that retailers are making a killing during the holiday season as people spend their bonuses and savings.

Consumers look forward to the Black Friday weekend, hoping to get discounted deals on products they have been eyeing all year.

But savvy spenders urged South African customers on Twitter to hold off on buying goods on sale this weekend.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News