Black Friday started with a bang on Friday, 25 November, and one South African has already dropped some serious money

An online payment gateway PayFast has been monitoring purchases made on the infamous deals day, and the big spender made two purchases worth R400k

According to PayFast, the average online basket this Black Friday was valued at R1 322

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - The Black Friday frenzy has kicked off today, Friday, 25 November, and South African citizens have already dropped some serious coin, loading up on specials.

One big spender dropped R400k in two online purchases during this year's Black Friday sale. Image: Kena Betancur

Source: Getty Images

PayFast's payment gateway data showed that one shopper spent over R284 625 in a single online purchase and then dropped another R112 592, bringing the big spender's total to almost R400k. PayFasts BFCM tracker is a live payment data dashboard that monitors online purchases made through its platform.

According to TimesLIVE, the whopping R400k transaction was made between 3am and 5am Friday and is more than double last year's single basket purchase of R169 855k.

The big spender's purchases overshadow the average spend, as PayFast's data shows that the average online basket was valued at R1 322.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The data also shows that South Africans started shopping earlier this year, with the most significant increases spiking from 6am to 8am as opposed to last year's times of 9am to 10 am.

According to Business Tech, PayFast managing director Breddon Williamson said that South African shoppers were making the most out of the Black Friday deals ahead of the festive season, despite, or because of, the increased cost of living.

Some of the items purchased include big ticket products like TVs and appliances. At the same time, other shoppers stockpile essential goods for the coming months. Williamson said that this accounted for the difference in the value of online shopping baskets.

South Africans react to the big spender's Black Friday splurge

South Africans aren't impressed with the big spender huge money drop.

Below are some reactions:

@RamchandAshwin commented:

"Well now, what do you know? The rich obviously knew something like might happen and did it on line."

Adrienne Monroe Sakellarides claimed:

"If I had that kind of money it would be split between CHOC and SPCA. Too much hardship in the world to just splurge like that."

Vusi Mshengu complained:

"This is as a result of very few individuals hoarding wealth and yet still expect more from the have nots this is a very strange way of thinking."

Fáizel Dáwood asked:

"So what must we do? Clap? Dance for them? Rejoice? It's their money, they can spend it however they want to, it's not our business."

Emmanuel John suggested:

"Nothing to celebrate,sars and hawks must investigate."

SA calls out retailers like Takealot for scamming customers with fake Black Friday discounts

In other News, Briefly News reported that Retailers are making a killing during the holiday season as people spend their bonuses and savings.

Consumers look forward to the Black Friday weekend, hoping to get discounted deals on products they have been eyeing all year.

But savvy spenders urged South African customers on Twitter to hold off on buying goods on sale this weekend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News