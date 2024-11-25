One stunner in Jozi came through for the huns as she showed off Edgar's heels in a video making rounds online

The clip captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted as they flooded the comment section, raving over the shoes while some inquired about more info

A lady has taken Mzansi by storm after showing off stunning collections of Edgar’s heels in a recent video.

A lady showed off a beautiful collection of Edgar’s heels in a TikTok video. Image: @aneleymakhoba

Source: TikTok

Johannesburg woman flexes Edgar’s heels

The stunner, who confidently flaunted stylish footwear in a TikTok video shared under the handle @aneleymakhoba, received an overwhelming response from online users. Many were left in awe of the sleek designs and affordable prices.

In the clip, different types of heels in various colours, such as red, black, white, brown, and more, are shown.

The video gained massive traction on social media generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the footage below:

SA raves over the Edgar’s heels

People were in awe of the heels as they gushed over them in the comments section, saying:

Ogone Mulutsi said:

"Kelso has always been that girl."

Annie_maka wrote:

"They are actually affordable and classy."

Phelile Dlova shared:

"Edgar's heels di na le bo Steve Maiden. Di bohloko, I had a few I regret buying. They are gorgeous to at."

Robertah Tatie Robez commented:

"I was wearing one of their shoes yesterday yoooh painful shame."

Sharon added:

"Shein still eats."

