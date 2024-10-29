"These Are Gorgeous": Woman Shows Off Stunning Heels from Mr Price, SA Gushes
- Mr Price is coming through for the girlies as a lady plugged South Africans with heels from the popular store
- In the clip, the hun flexed the beautiful shoes, and it gained massive traction on social media
- Mzansi loved the babe's plug as they headed to the comments section, gushing over them while some inquired about more information
One woman in South Africa raved about a stunning shoe she found in Mr Price, and she took to social media to show it off.
Mr Price heels plug
The hun flexed the footwear in a TikTok video under the handle @siso_gee. It was shiny brown sandal heels for the summer season, and boy, they looked gorgeous. In the comments section, the young lady revealed to her viewers that the shoe was valued at R179.
@siso_gee could not let the moment pass by without gushing over the heels as she took to her TikTok caption saying:
"It was love at first glance."
The footage captured many's attention, and it was well-received by netizens. It went on to become a hit on the video platform.
Watch the clip of the stunning heels below:
SA raves over hun's hook-up
The online community was in awe of the heels as they gushed over them in the comments section, saying:
S'cotho SamaThamsanqa said:
"These are gorgeous, yho."
Ntombi M shared:
"Very comfy, I was even shocked."
Pleasureslindzile gushed over the shoes, saying:
"Haaaa! I’m tempted. So hot."
TshepyMokone suggested:
"Guys buy EXACT shoes they're so underrated, but the quality is top-notch."
The Hybrid Lady..._Haval commented:
"I have them, but yho so painful."
Woman shows off Mr Price's denim skirt
Briefly News previously reported that a young lady came through for the girlies as she plugged the baddies with a cute short skirt from Mr Price's store.
The babe, who goes by the handle @allybae35, flexed the denim skirt from Mr Price, and the huns went wild. In the video, she unveiled the skirt, which was grey with side pockets. @allybae35 revealed to her followers the value of the skirt.
