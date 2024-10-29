Mr Price is coming through for the girlies as a lady plugged South Africans with heels from the popular store

In the clip, the hun flexed the beautiful shoes, and it gained massive traction on social media

Mzansi loved the babe's plug as they headed to the comments section, gushing over them while some inquired about more information

One woman in South Africa raved about a stunning shoe she found in Mr Price, and she took to social media to show it off.

A woman flexed stunning heels from Mr Price in a TikTok video. Image: @siso_gee

Source: Instagram

Mr Price heels plug

The hun flexed the footwear in a TikTok video under the handle @siso_gee. It was shiny brown sandal heels for the summer season, and boy, they looked gorgeous. In the comments section, the young lady revealed to her viewers that the shoe was valued at R179.

@siso_gee could not let the moment pass by without gushing over the heels as she took to her TikTok caption saying:

"It was love at first glance."

The footage captured many's attention, and it was well-received by netizens. It went on to become a hit on the video platform.

Watch the clip of the stunning heels below:

SA raves over hun's hook-up

The online community was in awe of the heels as they gushed over them in the comments section, saying:

S'cotho SamaThamsanqa said:

"These are gorgeous, yho."

Ntombi M shared:

"Very comfy, I was even shocked."

Pleasureslindzile gushed over the shoes, saying:

"Haaaa! I’m tempted. So hot."

TshepyMokone suggested:

"Guys buy EXACT shoes they're so underrated, but the quality is top-notch."

The Hybrid Lady..._Haval commented:

"I have them, but yho so painful."

Source: Briefly News