One babe in South Africa showed off a cute short skirt from Mr Price's store, and people loved it

In the clip, she unveiled the price of the skirt, and it gained over 1.7 million views along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted to the stunner's plug as they flooded the comments section, raving over the clothing

A young lady came through for the girlies as she plugged the baddies with a cute short skirt from Mr Price's store.

A lady showed off a cute denim skirt from Mr Price in a TikTok video. Image: @allybae35

Source: TikTok

Woman Shows off Mr Price's denim skirt

The babe, who goes by the handle @allybae35, flexed the denim skirt from Mr Price, and the huns went wild. In the video, she unveiled the skirt, which was grey with side pockets.

@allybae35 revealed to her followers that the skirt was valued at R199. The footage was well received, with over 1.7 million views along with thousands of likes and comments, leaving many people in awe.

Watch the video of the hun's plug below:

People love the stunner's plug

The online community was amazed by the woman's hook-up, and they flocked to the comments section to rave about the babe's plug.

Pallesabae said:

"l like Mr Price's clothes, guys."

Karabo monareng gushed over the clothing:

"Guys, Mr price has the best clothes. Shame for me, it has the best clothes."

Katie commented:

"Did you see any more denim skirts? I need one."

Buhle Bendalo wrote:

"Can you show me long tight dresses from Mr Price."

Ofentse cracked a joke, saying:

"Uniform ya rona e fehlile."

R.h.e.a expressed:

"I need this ASAP."

