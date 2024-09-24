“Mr Price Has the Best Clothes”: SA Gushes Over Woman’s Denim Skirt for Summer Plug
- One babe in South Africa showed off a cute short skirt from Mr Price's store, and people loved it
- In the clip, she unveiled the price of the skirt, and it gained over 1.7 million views along with thousands of likes and comments
- People reacted to the stunner's plug as they flooded the comments section, raving over the clothing
A young lady came through for the girlies as she plugged the baddies with a cute short skirt from Mr Price's store.
Woman Shows off Mr Price's denim skirt
The babe, who goes by the handle @allybae35, flexed the denim skirt from Mr Price, and the huns went wild. In the video, she unveiled the skirt, which was grey with side pockets.
@allybae35 revealed to her followers that the skirt was valued at R199. The footage was well received, with over 1.7 million views along with thousands of likes and comments, leaving many people in awe.
Watch the video of the hun's plug below:
People love the stunner's plug
The online community was amazed by the woman's hook-up, and they flocked to the comments section to rave about the babe's plug.
Pallesabae said:
"l like Mr Price's clothes, guys."
Karabo monareng gushed over the clothing:
"Guys, Mr price has the best clothes. Shame for me, it has the best clothes."
Katie commented:
"Did you see any more denim skirts? I need one."
Buhle Bendalo wrote:
"Can you show me long tight dresses from Mr Price."
Ofentse cracked a joke, saying:
"Uniform ya rona e fehlile."
R.h.e.a expressed:
"I need this ASAP."
Hun plugs SA with Stanley Cup dupes from Mr Price and Checkers
Briefly News previously reported that one lady shared an impressive budget-friendly winter plug, which many online users loved.
TikTok user @heartsandhiccups uploaded a clip on the video platform showcasing Stanley cup dupes, which she came across in Mr Price and Checkers. The lady showed off the cups, which came in various colours. @heartsandhiccups unveiled the prices of each item from both stores, and many online users were surprised.
