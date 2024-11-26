One hun in South Africa plugged netizens with H&M 50% off sales and showed off all the cute items

The video sparked a widespread online reaction, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes

People loved the hun's hook-up as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

A young lady took Mzansi peeps by storm after she showcased all the incredible finds from H&M's 50% off sale.

A lady in Cape Town flexed H&M's 50% off sale items in a TikTok video. Image: @mandisa_banda

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off H&M 50% off sale items

The Cape Town hun, who goes by the social media handle @mandisa_banda, hooked all the ladies up with stunning items from the H&M store.

@mandisa_banda revealed a range of clothing, from trendy tops at a fraction of the original cost. Her excitement was evident as she flaunted a variety of stylish finds, such as blue jeans, white jeans, short skirts, different types of tops, and a stunning yellow dress, leaving many viewers impressed by the sale deals.

The clip sparked a shopping frenzy among peeps eager to catch similar deals at their local H&M stores. It captured many's attention, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA loves the woman's H&M plug

People expressed their admiration for the bargains as they flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

SiscoNdhlovu said:

"I shopped so much yesterday! My salary is gone! Thanks a lot, H&M."

Riska_cooks wrote:

"Mandisa, sweety! Doing the Lord’s work on a Monday?? Bless."

Speechies.jpg expressed:

"My H&M needs to learn from yours."

Kswe shared:

"Yoh, mine doesn’t looks like we have a sale."

Prince Mjay commented:

"I was there last week. The deals are so sweet."

Woman shares how to find Zara, H&M & CB Dupes on Shein

Briefly News previously reported that one lady in South Africa set Mzansi ablaze with her impressive plug that had peeps going gaga in the comments.

This stunner showed off how to shop like a pro at the leading online store, Shein. @asi.mbonge revealed to her followers that peeps were buying from actual stores that sell replicas of Zara, H&M, House of CB, PrettyLittleThing and more.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News