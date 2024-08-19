A young woman on TikTok showed the online community the drinking glasses she found at a PEP Home store

The items, which were R19.99 each, had the lady excited to use them for her beverages in the summer

People on the internet also shared their excitement and interest in the affordable product

A woman showed people the drinking glasses she found at PEP Home. Images: @simonexoffer

Source: Instagram

People should not underestimate the power of PEP. A woman in the Western Cape had many people reaching for their wallets after seeing what she had bought from the store.

Cheers to a good find

A content creator named Sim took to her TikTok account (@simonexoffer) to show app users what she had found while shopping at PEP Home. In her video, the young woman showed clear drinking glasses with shades of blue spots all around them.

Sim delightfully asked in her post:

"Are these not giving H&M Home?"

The shopper, who saw the items at the Somerset Mall store in the Western Cape, also shared that the four glasses she took were R19.99 each and dishwasher-safe.

She concluded:

"These glasses are so big and hefty. They feel amazing. I can't wait to put iced coffees and cocktails in these in the summer."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi gets ready to spend on PEP Home finds

After Sim posted her viral video (which has since garnered nearly 200 000 views), many social media users went to the comment section to express interest in what the young woman bought from PEP Home.

@entle_n0 shared a suggestion many seemed to like:

"PEP Home needs to create an online store."

@coward_one told the online community:

"PEP is the leader of the squad we all need."

@craeyon2022 loved the item and wrote in the comment section:

"Excuse me?! Those are gorgeous. Thank you for sharing."

@sadie.tawakali shared their excitement and said:

"I can't wait to run and buy them."

@adrebotha shared that they needed the glasses, adding:

"Thanks for the heads up."

