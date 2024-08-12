“So Underrated”: PEP Home Shopper Impresses Mzansi With Under R1 000 Purchase

A lifestyle content creator shared with TikTokkers what she bought after a trip to PEP Home

Without disclosing the prices of each item, the young lady shared that she spent under R1 000

People on the internet headed for the video's comment section to show their interest in the products

A young lady turned her apartment into a home with a few items from a PEP store. Images: @sooorofhiwa

Source: TikTok

After entering PEP Home, a woman exited the store with a bag of items set to brighten her humble abode. Fortunately, she did not have to break the bank for the purchased items.

Lifestyle content creator Rofhiwa headed to her TikTok account (@sooorofhiwa) to show app users what she added to her cart that "just makes sense." Spending under R1 000, the young woman did not disclose the price of each item she bought.

She shared that she brought home two soap dispensers, three-tier racks she used for her skincare products and perfumes, jewellery organisers, a white jacquard flannel blanket, a monitor stand for her computer, three-tier portable shelves, a laundry storage rack and a body and face roller (an item from the store's brand L.A. Lab).

"I love finding PEP Home gems," said Rofhiwa in her caption.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

PEP Home items impress online users

After watching the video, members of the online community went to the content creator's comment section to express their thoughts on the stylish and affordable home items the woman bought for herself.

@foodlover081 shared their thoughts and wrote in the comment section:

"PEP is so underrated."

Pleased with what they saw on the popular video-sharing app, @mashandoombatha said:

"I love and want everything."

@tembi_beloved jokingly told the online community:

"Shein was found shaking."

@boonolo24 exclaimed in the comments:

"PEP is the girl she thinks she is!"

@leendokuhle_n said to Rofhiwa:

"I need everything you bought. It all makes sense."

Local woman shows R1 880 PEP Home haul

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Mzansi woman who shopped at PEP Home and shared on TikTok that she spent R1 880 on all the items.

The purchased products excited a few social media users, with one waiting for the decoration reveal.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News