A woman on TikTok was defeated by the high price of skincare and turned to Shein for a quick fix at a reasonable price

The popular online store, Shein sold the same serum for R47, which had many customers sceptical

Social media users had mixed reactions to the effectiveness of the product and couldn't decide whether the product was genuine or not

A woman on TikTok could not afford the high cost of skincare, so she turned to her next best store for help, Shein. The lady took the great risk of gambling with her skin by using a product that she was not sure about its legitimacy.

A woman on TikTok plugged SA with affordable skincare from Shein. Image: @pinotshwala2059

Source: TikTok

The woman, Thandeka, documented her shopping experience and shared it with her TikTok followers for a discussion.

Woman buys Garnier serum for R47 on Shein

Skincare is a form of self-care because when you look good, you feel good, and when you feel good, you do good. The high cost of living ruined everyone's flow by blowing up the prices of products through the roof.

A Mzansi lady was defeated by the ridiculous skincare prices at Click, but she then got the idea to check out an affordable online store, shein for the exact product. Thandeka had been looking for The Garnier Vitamin Skin Brightening Serum that Clicks sells for R200.

The money-savvy lady got the same product for R47 on Shein, saving over 50%. She shared her shopping experience on TikTok with the caption:

"Yohhh nnnawee."

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts to Shein skincare product

Mzansi was amazed by the woman's risky move, which helped her save a lot on skincare. Some shared their stories of buying skincare products from Shein and Temu:

@andisiwemgqwanci is considering shopping on Shein:

"The way it’s so expensive at Clicks I’m tempted to buy it here. Update please."

@pinky is trusting the process:

"I ordered a cream for my pigmentation and guys, my spots are fading."

@Palesa raved about her skin's progress:

"1st bottle down ordered the second bottle its working for me."

@MKP is happy with her purchase:

"I bought the minoxidil, I can safely say that I have been wearing my tiny wing Afro without worrying I am ordering 3 more."

Woman frustrated with seeing no results after trying skincare

