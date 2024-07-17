A woman on TikTok expressed her frustration after consistently trying out skincare

Siya showed her followers the vast collection of different skincare products that do not seem to work

Netizens suggested that she needed way more than skincare to improve her appearance

A frustrated lady shared what was bothering her about her skin.

A woman on TikTok shared her frustrations with her skin. Image: @ciasithole16

Source: TikTok

The lady who, too, wants to flaunt her flawless skin feels hopeless.

Woman frustrated with seeing no results after trying skincare

The girls have made skincare a significant movement in the beauty industry. The love for glass skin has grown since the pandemic.

Women were happy with their healthy, acne-free skin until TikTok users introduced the stunning glass skin that every woman dreams of. Makeup is still ranking high, but natural skin has also been celebrated.

A woman on TikTok has been frustrated by her stubborn skin. She captioned her recent post:

"When you've brought every skincare product but your skin does not care. My skin doesn't respect me shame yoo.

Watch the video below:

Failed skincare routine journey

The lady told her TikTok followers that she had tried every recommended product, but something seemed to need to be fixed. Netizens chimed in to advise the woman to look into other things; maybe the issue is way deeper than skincare:

@Austingave out a tip:

"I’d say drink Turmeric water every morning. It worked wonders for me."

@S suggested the woman to:

"Please try oratane, and please do your research."

@Nonkululeko Songo listed their trusted collection:

"La Roche cleanser…Glycolic acid the ordinary…niacinamide…alpha arbutin…sunscreen."

@tloumanamela explained her skincare nightmare:

"The more I buy expensive products the more my skin gets worse with acne."

@lindi might have suggested for the lady to look deeper:

"Gut health."

@That girl Palesa could be on to something:

"It can also be your diet that is stopping you from having clear skin."

Best way to clear acne: South African lady shares tips on how to achieve smooth skin instantly

Briefly News reported that a woman on TikTok proved that consistency is key whenever you're trying to achieve a goal.

Sammy shared her skincare journey while proving that her dedication changed the game for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News