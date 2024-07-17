Global site navigation

“I Feel Like a Samsung”: Woman Frustrated With Seeing No Results After Trying Skincare
People

“I Feel Like a Samsung”: Woman Frustrated With Seeing No Results After Trying Skincare

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A woman on TikTok expressed her frustration after consistently trying out skincare 
  • Siya showed her followers the vast collection of different skincare products that do not seem to work
  • Netizens suggested that she needed way more than skincare to improve her appearance 

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A frustrated lady shared what was bothering her about her skin.

Woman frustrated by skincare
A woman on TikTok shared her frustrations with her skin. Image: @ciasithole16
Source: TikTok

The lady who, too, wants to flaunt her flawless skin feels hopeless.

Woman frustrated with seeing no results after trying skincare 

The girls have made skincare a significant movement in the beauty industry. The love for glass skin has grown since the pandemic.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Women were happy with their healthy, acne-free skin until TikTok users introduced the stunning glass skin that every woman dreams of. Makeup is still ranking high, but natural skin has also been celebrated.

Read also

"It’s giving Michael Kors, they are beautiful": Baddie shows off stunning hard-to-walk-in Mr Price sneakers

A woman on TikTok has been frustrated by her stubborn skin. She captioned her recent post:

"When you've brought every skincare product but your skin does not care. My skin doesn't respect me shame yoo.

Watch the video below:

Failed skincare routine journey 

The lady told her TikTok followers that she had tried every recommended product, but something seemed to need to be fixed. Netizens chimed in to advise the woman to look into other things; maybe the issue is way deeper than skincare:

@Austingave out a tip:

"I’d say drink Turmeric water every morning. It worked wonders for me."

@S suggested the woman to:

"Please try oratane, and please do your research."

@Nonkululeko Songo listed their trusted collection:

"La Roche cleanser…Glycolic acid the ordinary…niacinamide…alpha arbutin…sunscreen."

@tloumanamela explained her skincare nightmare:

"The more I buy expensive products the more my skin gets worse with acne."

Read also

Couple entertain each other in adorable video, Mzansi loves it: "Best video I've seen today"

@lindi might have suggested for the lady to look deeper:

"Gut health."

@That girl Palesa could be on to something:

"It can also be your diet that is stopping you from having clear skin."

Best way to clear acne: South African lady shares tips on how to achieve smooth skin instantly

Briefly News reported that a woman on TikTok proved that consistency is key whenever you're trying to achieve a goal.

Sammy shared her skincare journey while proving that her dedication changed the game for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: