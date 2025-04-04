Sonny and Irene's menu and latest prices in Cape Town (2025)

Sonny and Irene's menu has something for everyone! From the healthy to the decadent, savoury to the sweet, cocktail to the coffee, the restaurant epitomizes the vibrant dining culture of Cape Town. Its trendy interior décor offers an ideal spot for Instagram lovers and brunch enthusiasts.
The restaurant was named after owner Paul Kovensky's grandparents.
It is located at the Station House, 19 Kloof Rd, Sea Point, Cape Town, South Africa.
Sonny and Irene had its grand opening on 15 September 2022.
The eatery offers a wide range of culinary options with a focus on fresh ingredients and signature cocktails.
Sonny and Irene's menu and updated prices
Sonny and Irene is a café-bakery that celebrates classic café dishes with a contemporary twist. Nestled between city and seaside, the restaurant features statement lighting, geometric tiled flooring and plush seating.
With only over two years in the game, Sonny and Irene has cemented itself as a reputable eatery with its signature wraps and other meals. Below are some frequently asked questions about the restaurant:
What are Sonny and Irene's operating hours?
According to Sonny and Irene's official website, they are open from 7.30 am to 10.00 pm, Monday to Sunday. The restaurant remains open even on public holidays.
What is Sonny and Irene's contact number?
You can reach the eatery via 021 745 6600. For bookings, email reservations@sonnyandirene.co.za. Check out Sonny and Irene's Instagram page for daily and weekly offers.
Is Sonny and Irene dog-friendly?
The establishment allows leashed, well-behaved dogs in its outside terrace areas. This allows meat lovers to enjoy meals alongside their furry friends.
Although the high-end restaurant does not enforce a strict dress code, a smart casual outfit is recommended.
Sonny and Irene's menu mirrors the brand's commitment to offering unforgettable dining experiences. The eatery brings a unique pizazz to Sea Point, set in the perfect palette of organic greens with pops of soft pink.
