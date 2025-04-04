Sonny and Irene's menu and latest prices in Cape Town (2025)

Sonny and Irene's menu has something for everyone! From the healthy to the decadent, savoury to the sweet, cocktail to the coffee, the restaurant epitomizes the vibrant dining culture of Cape Town. Its trendy interior décor offers an ideal spot for Instagram lovers and brunch enthusiasts.

The restaurant was named after owner Paul Kovensky 's grandparents.

's grandparents. It is located at the Station House, 19 Kloof Rd, Sea Point, Cape Town, South Africa .

. Sonny and Irene had its grand opening on 15 September 2022 .

. The eatery offers a wide range of culinary options with a focus on fresh ingredients and signature cocktails.

Sonny and Irene is a café-bakery that celebrates classic café dishes with a contemporary twist. Nestled between city and seaside, the restaurant features statement lighting, geometric tiled flooring and plush seating.

It boasts an average rating of 4.5/5 on TripAdvisor based on 30 reviews. One satisfied patron left a five-star, stating:

This is the best breakfast and brunch spot. The menu is to die for, and each meal was well done. I highly recommend their wraps. The ambience and staff are lovely, too.

Sonny and Irene's breakfast menu

The restaurant's breakfast platter ideas will have you spoilt for choice. Here are some delicacies to set the mood for your day.

Classics

Item Price Everyday Eggs R95 Croissant Scramble R95 Crushed Avocado R135 Omelette R145 House Breakfast R185

Health

Item Price Apple & Pear Oatmeal R105 House Granola R115 Almond Overnight Oats R115 Market Fruit Bowl R125 Berry Bircher R135

Sweet

Item Price French Toast R125 Sonny and Irene Buttermilk Hot Cakes R135 Daily Sweets & Pastries Available by Trolley R145

Bagels

Item Price Bacon & Tomato R145 Green Goddess R155 Smoked Salmon Trout Bagel R225

Breakfast Shakes

Item Price Cocoa R70 Chocolate R75 Strawberry R80

Brunch

Served from 8 am to 5 pm, the meals in this option are guaranteed to impress your loved one during your next lunch date.

Item Price Green Pea Pancake R155 Halloumi Fritter R155 Breakfast Sandwich R165 Breakfast Wrap R175 Flatbread Eggs R175 Sonny and Irene Chicken & Buttermilk Hot Cake R175 Truffle Mushroom Jaffle R185 Stuffed Brown Mushrooms R185 Breakfast Grain Bowl R185 Blistered Asparagus R195 Sonny and Irene Benedict R225

Lunch & Dinner

The Cape Town-based diner prides itself in beautifully plated dishes ranging from hearty meats to light vegan options.

Appetizers and light bites

Item Price Local Black Mussels R135 Salt & Pepper Baby Squid R145 Chicken Riblets R145 Truffle Fries R145 Carpaccio of Beef R145 Chargrilled Cauliflower R165 Garlic Butter Prawns R175

Sides

Item Price Salt & Vinegar Onion Rings R55 House Fries R55 Garden Greens R65

Mains

Item Price Sonny and Irene Fish Cake R175 Blackened Trout Niçoise R195 Prawn Pasta R195 Marinated Chicken Breast R195 House Fish & Chips R225 Herb & Oat Crumbed Chicken Schnitzel R235 Sonny and Irene Fried Chicken R235 Chili Mint Chargrilled Chicken R245 Steak Frites R245 Chef's Stroganoff R275 Roasted Sea Bass R325 Fillet Bearnaise R345 The Lamb Cutlets R345

Market Salads

Item Price Ultimate Greek R135 Sonny and Irene Daily Greens R145 Cobb Salad R165 Gem Lettuce R165 Local Tomato R165 Chickpea Bowl R175 Crispy Chicken Salad R175 Roast Butternut Salad R185

Bread

Sonny and Irene is not your average neighborhood eatery. It features a bakery, an open kitchen and a cocktail bar.

Buns

Item Price Beef Frankfurter Hot Dog R155 Chargrilled Chicken Burger R175 1940s Special R175 Buttermilk-fried Chicken Burger R175 Sonny and Irene Burger R195 Grilled Prawn Bap R225

Wraps

Item Price Tuna Salad R155 Crispy Chicken R165 Chicken Caesar R175 Falafel R195 Classic Steak R245

Bagels

Item Price Bacon & Tomato R165 Green Goddess R175 Smoked Salmon Trout Bagel R245

Panini

Item Prices Ham & Cheese R135 Garlic & Herb Crumbed Chicken Schnitzel R165 House Brisket Pastrami R185

Sweet

Item Price Burnt Custard R125 Banana Split R145 Chocolate Delice R145 Eton Mess R155 Everyday Ice Cream Sundae R165

Sonny and Irene's drinks menu

Now that you have explored the meal options, here are the available drinks at Sonny and Irene and their respective prices.

Iced Coffee Lattes

Item Price Honeycomb R55 Mint R55 Black Sugar R55

Iced Latte

Item Price Matcha R125

Hot & Cold Chocolate

Item Price Caramel R75 Chai Spiced White R75 Hazelnut Dark R75

Milkshakes

Item Price Vanilla R75 Strawberry R80 Peppermint R80 Chocolate R80

Smoothies

Item Prices Triple Berry R75 Mango R95 Tropical Greens R95

Juices

Item Price Farm R65 Glow R65 Deep Roots R75

Signature Cocktails

Item Price Pomegranate Gin Sours R135 Guava Drop R145 Fresh Bloom R165 Amber Fizz R175 Boozy Floats R175 Passionfruit & Mango Margarita R175 Strawberry & Mint Spritz R185

Classic Cocktails

Item Price Mimosa R115 Irish Coffee R125 Cosmopolitan R135 Margarita R145 Whiskey Sours R165 Negroni R165

Non-alcoholic Cocktails

Item Price Hibiscus Sours R125 Flamingo R125 Apple Martini R125 Pinky Promise R135

Cap Classique

Item Prices per glass Bottle price Krone Borealis Demi-Sec R130 R520 Graham Beck Brut R130 R550 Graham Beck Brut Rosé R140 R550 De Grendel Proposal Hill Brut Rosé R140 R760

Sauvignon Blanc

Item Prices per glass Bottle price Kove Collection by Waterford R95 R380 Creation R120 R470 De Grendel Koetshuis R135 R590 Ghost Corner R135 R690

Champagne

Item Prices per glass Bottle price Laurent Perrier Brut R400 R1900 Louis Roederer Collection Brut R400 R2150 Moet & Chandon Rosé R400 R2250 Laurent Perrier Demi-Sec R440 R2200 Veuve Clicquot Rich R440 R2700

You can view the full list of drinks available here.

FAQs

With only over two years in the game, Sonny and Irene has cemented itself as a reputable eatery with its signature wraps and other meals. Below are some frequently asked questions about the restaurant:

What are Sonny and Irene's operating hours?

According to Sonny and Irene's official website, they are open from 7.30 am to 10.00 pm, Monday to Sunday. The restaurant remains open even on public holidays.

You can reach the eatery via 021 745 6600. For bookings, email reservations@sonnyandirene.co.za. Check out Sonny and Irene's Instagram page for daily and weekly offers.

Is Sonny and Irene dog-friendly?

The establishment allows leashed, well-behaved dogs in its outside terrace areas. This allows meat lovers to enjoy meals alongside their furry friends.

What is the dress code for Sonny and Irene?

Although the high-end restaurant does not enforce a strict dress code, a smart casual outfit is recommended.

Sonny and Irene's menu mirrors the brand's commitment to offering unforgettable dining experiences. The eatery brings a unique pizazz to Sea Point, set in the perfect palette of organic greens with pops of soft pink.

