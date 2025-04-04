Global site navigation

Sonny and Irene's menu and latest prices in Cape Town (2025)
Sonny and Irene's menu and latest prices in Cape Town (2025)

by  Ruth Gitonga 6 min read

Sonny and Irene's menu has something for everyone! From the healthy to the decadent, savoury to the sweet, cocktail to the coffee, the restaurant epitomizes the vibrant dining culture of Cape Town. Its trendy interior décor offers an ideal spot for Instagram lovers and brunch enthusiasts.

Sonny and Irene's menu
Sonny and Irene's cocktail (L). Fish and chips (R).
Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

  • The restaurant was named after owner Paul Kovensky's grandparents.
  • It is located at the Station House, 19 Kloof Rd, Sea Point, Cape Town, South Africa.
  • Sonny and Irene had its grand opening on 15 September 2022.
  • The eatery offers a wide range of culinary options with a focus on fresh ingredients and signature cocktails.

Sonny and Irene's menu and updated prices

Sonny and Irene is a café-bakery that celebrates classic café dishes with a contemporary twist. Nestled between city and seaside, the restaurant features statement lighting, geometric tiled flooring and plush seating.

It boasts an average rating of 4.5/5 on TripAdvisor based on 30 reviews. One satisfied patron left a five-star, stating:

This is the best breakfast and brunch spot. The menu is to die for, and each meal was well done. I highly recommend their wraps. The ambience and staff are lovely, too.
The Slow Braised Osso Bucco (L). Sonny and Irene's Croissants (R)
The Slow Braised Osso Bucco (L). Sonny and Irene's Croissants (R).
Source: Instagram

Sonny and Irene's breakfast menu

The restaurant's breakfast platter ideas will have you spoilt for choice. Here are some delicacies to set the mood for your day.

Classics

ItemPrice
Everyday EggsR95
Croissant ScrambleR95
Crushed AvocadoR135
OmeletteR145
House BreakfastR185

Health

ItemPrice
Apple & Pear OatmealR105
House GranolaR115
Almond Overnight OatsR115
Market Fruit BowlR125
Berry BircherR135

Sweet

A Sonny and Irene burger (L). Slow cooked steak (R)
A Sonny and Irene burger (L). Slow cooked steak (R).
Source: Instagram
ItemPrice
French ToastR125
Sonny and Irene Buttermilk Hot CakesR135
Daily Sweets & Pastries Available by TrolleyR145

Bagels

ItemPrice
Bacon & TomatoR145
Green GoddessR155
Smoked Salmon Trout BagelR225

Breakfast Shakes

ItemPrice
CocoaR70
Chocolate R75
StrawberryR80

Brunch

The pink cocktail (L). Chargrilled cauliflower (R)
The pink cocktail (L). Chargrilled cauliflower (R).
Source: Instagram

Served from 8 am to 5 pm, the meals in this option are guaranteed to impress your loved one during your next lunch date.

ItemPrice
Green Pea PancakeR155
Halloumi FritterR155
Breakfast SandwichR165
Breakfast WrapR175
Flatbread EggsR175
Sonny and Irene Chicken & Buttermilk Hot CakeR175
Truffle Mushroom JaffleR185
Stuffed Brown MushroomsR185
Breakfast Grain BowlR185
Blistered AsparagusR195
Sonny and Irene BenedictR225

Lunch & Dinner

Sonny and Irene's wraps (L). The eatery's brunch option (R)
Sonny and Irene's wraps (L). The eatery's brunch option (R).
Source: Instagram

The Cape Town-based diner prides itself in beautifully plated dishes ranging from hearty meats to light vegan options.

Appetizers and light bites

ItemPrice
Local Black MusselsR135
Salt & Pepper Baby SquidR145
Chicken RibletsR145
Truffle FriesR145
Carpaccio of BeefR145
Chargrilled CauliflowerR165
Garlic Butter PrawnsR175

Sides

ItemPrice
Salt & Vinegar Onion RingsR55
House FriesR55
Garden GreensR65

Mains

The restaurant's coffee (L). Well-cooked salmon (R)
The restaurant's coffee (L). Well-cooked salmon (R).
Source: Instagram
ItemPrice
Sonny and Irene Fish CakeR175
Blackened Trout NiçoiseR195
Prawn PastaR195
Marinated Chicken BreastR195
House Fish & ChipsR225
Herb & Oat Crumbed Chicken SchnitzelR235
Sonny and Irene Fried ChickenR235
Chili Mint Chargrilled ChickenR245
Steak FritesR245
Chef's StroganoffR275
Roasted Sea BassR325
Fillet BearnaiseR345
The Lamb CutletsR345

Market Salads

ItemPrice
Ultimate Greek R135
Sonny and Irene Daily GreensR145
Cobb SaladR165
Gem LettuceR165
Local TomatoR165
Chickpea BowlR175
Crispy Chicken SaladR175
Roast Butternut SaladR185

Bread

Sonny and Irene is not your average neighborhood eatery. It features a bakery, an open kitchen and a cocktail bar.

Pie with a side of greens (L). Sonny and Irene breakfast or brunch offerings (R)
Pie with a side of greens (L). Sonny and Irene breakfast or brunch offerings (R).
Source: Instagram

Buns

ItemPrice
Beef Frankfurter Hot DogR155
Chargrilled Chicken BurgerR175
1940s SpecialR175
Buttermilk-fried Chicken BurgerR175
Sonny and Irene BurgerR195
Grilled Prawn BapR225

Wraps

ItemPrice
Tuna SaladR155
Crispy ChickenR165
Chicken CaesarR175
FalafelR195
Classic SteakR245

Bagels

ItemPrice
Bacon & TomatoR165
Green GoddessR175
Smoked Salmon Trout BagelR245

Panini

ItemPrices
Ham & CheeseR135
Garlic & Herb Crumbed Chicken SchnitzelR165
House Brisket PastramiR185

Sweet

The ambience at Sonny and Irene
The ambience at Sonny and Irene.
Source: Instagram

ItemPrice
Burnt CustardR125
Banana SplitR145
Chocolate DeliceR145
Eton MessR155
Everyday Ice Cream SundaeR165

Sonny and Irene's drinks menu

Now that you have explored the meal options, here are the available drinks at Sonny and Irene and their respective prices.

Iced Coffee Lattes

ItemPrice
Honeycomb R55
Mint R55
Black Sugar R55

Iced Latte

ItemPrice
MatchaR125

Hot & Cold Chocolate

ItemPrice
CaramelR75
Chai Spiced WhiteR75
Hazelnut DarkR75

Milkshakes

ItemPrice
VanillaR75
StrawberryR80
PeppermintR80
ChocolateR80

Smoothies

ItemPrices
Triple BerryR75
MangoR95
Tropical GreensR95

Juices

Roasted sea bass (L). Freshly blended juice (R)
Roasted sea bass (L). Freshly blended juice (R).
Source: Instagram
ItemPrice
FarmR65
GlowR65
Deep RootsR75

Signature Cocktails

ItemPrice
Pomegranate Gin SoursR135
Guava DropR145
Fresh BloomR165
Amber Fizz R175
Boozy Floats R175
Passionfruit & Mango Margarita R175
Strawberry & Mint SpritzR185

Classic Cocktails

ItemPrice
Mimosa R115
Irish CoffeeR125
CosmopolitanR135
MargaritaR145
Whiskey SoursR165
NegroniR165

Non-alcoholic Cocktails

ItemPrice
Hibiscus SoursR125
FlamingoR125
Apple MartiniR125
Pinky PromiseR135

Cap Classique

Sonny and Irene brunch options (L). The eatery's platter ideas (R)
Sonny and Irene brunch options (L). The eatery's platter ideas (R).
Source: Instagram
ItemPrices per glassBottle price
Krone Borealis Demi-SecR130R520
Graham Beck BrutR130R550
Graham Beck Brut RoséR140R550
De Grendel Proposal Hill Brut RoséR140R760

Sauvignon Blanc

ItemPrices per glassBottle price
Kove Collection by WaterfordR95R380
CreationR120R470
De Grendel KoetshuisR135R590
Ghost CornerR135R690

Champagne

ItemPrices per glassBottle price
Laurent Perrier BrutR400R1900
Louis Roederer Collection BrutR400R2150
Moet & Chandon RoséR400R2250
Laurent Perrier Demi-SecR440R2200
Veuve Clicquot RichR440R2700

You can view the full list of drinks available here.

FAQs

With only over two years in the game, Sonny and Irene has cemented itself as a reputable eatery with its signature wraps and other meals. Below are some frequently asked questions about the restaurant:

What are Sonny and Irene's operating hours?

According to Sonny and Irene's official website, they are open from 7.30 am to 10.00 pm, Monday to Sunday. The restaurant remains open even on public holidays.

Sonny and Irene's drink selection
Sonny and Irene's drink selection include milkshakes and smoothies.
Source: Instagram

What is Sonny and Irene's contact number?

You can reach the eatery via 021 745 6600. For bookings, email reservations@sonnyandirene.co.za. Check out Sonny and Irene's Instagram page for daily and weekly offers.

Is Sonny and Irene dog-friendly?

The establishment allows leashed, well-behaved dogs in its outside terrace areas. This allows meat lovers to enjoy meals alongside their furry friends.

What is the dress code for Sonny and Irene?

Although the high-end restaurant does not enforce a strict dress code, a smart casual outfit is recommended.

Sonny and Irene's menu mirrors the brand's commitment to offering unforgettable dining experiences. The eatery brings a unique pizazz to Sea Point, set in the perfect palette of organic greens with pops of soft pink.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

