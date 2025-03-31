Who is Luisana Lopilato? Meet Michael Bublé's wife and Argentine star
It was love at first sight when Michael Bublé met Luisana Lopilato. The couple, who have been together for over a decade, have weathered various storms, including the diagnosis of their son with a chronic illness. Michael once revealed the secret to their successful marriage, saying:
My wife and I are not perfect, but we are supportive of each other. So, when she is filming a movie, I take care of the family, and she does the same when I am touring. We do not care what we do because being together is our ultimate goal.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Luisana Lopilato's profile summary
- Insights into Luisana Lopilato's age and background
- Luisana became famous in her native Argentina at 12
- Can Luisana Lopilato sing?
- Luisana Lopilato wears many hats
- Exploring Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato's marriage details
- How many children does Luisana Lopilato have?
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Luisana gained notoriety for starring in Chiquititas.
- In 2014, she received a Silver Condor Award nomination.
- Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé have a 12-year age difference.
- She previously dated Felipe Colombo, Mariano Martínez and Juan Mónaco.
Luisana Lopilato's profile summary
|Full name
|Luisana Loreley Lopilato de la Torre
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|18 May 1987
|Age
|37 years old (As of March 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Taurus
|Birthplace
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|Nationality
|Argentine-Canadian
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height
|5'6" (168 cm)
|Weight
|55 kg (121 lbs)
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Michael Bublé
|Children
|4
|Parents
|Eduardo Lopilato and Beatriz de la Torre
|Siblings
|2
|Profession
|Singer, actress, model
|Years active
|1995-present
|Net worth
|$20 million
|Social media
|InstagramFacebookX (Twitter)TikTok
Insights into Luisana Lopilato's age and background
The singer was born on 18 May 1987 to Beatriz de la Torre and Eduardo Lopilato. In 2024, she celebrated her 37th birthday via an Instagram post that read:
I am grateful for the love, laughs and memories. Here is to another great year!
Luisana is of Italian and Spanish descent. Her older siblings are on-screen stars Darío and Daniela Lopilato.
Luisana became famous in her native Argentina at 12
Lopilato began appearing in TV commercials at the age of 5. In 1997, she guest starred in Chiquititas. Two years later, the actress bagged a leading role in the television series. Below are some of her other acting credits:
- Los Pensionados (2004)
- El Capo (2007)
- Dad for a Day (2009)
- Fair Market Value (2016)
- Hermanos (2020)
- Matrimillas (2022)
Can Luisana Lopilato sing?
The Buenos Aires native launched her singing career while on the set of Chiquititas. In 2002, she joined the pop music group Erreway, which consisted of actors Camila Bordonaba, Felipe Colombo and Benjamín Rojas, who she all met while filming Rebelde Way.
They released three studio albums: Memoria, Tiempo and Señales, which achieved Gold and Platinum album certifications in Argentina. Luisana is no longer a member of the group.
Luisana Lopilato wears many hats
Luisana began modelling when she was 7. From 2006 to 2010, she was the face of Promesse. Some other brands Lopilato has collaborated with include L'Oréal. Gillette, Ultimo, Swatch, Bubbaloo, Coca-Cola, Pent Ten, Despegar, Ona Saez Jeans and McDonald's.
Exploring Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato's marriage details
The couple has been together for over a decade. According to E! News, Michael showered his wife with praises after he was awarded the National Arts Centre Award in 2017.
There are no words to describe how I feel about you. Sometimes, 'I love you' is not enough because what I feel is so much more.
How did Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato meet?
Lopilato and Bublé bumped into each other in November 2008 during an after-party his record company had thrown for him in Buenos Aires.
Soon after, they started dating. A source told People of their first meeting:
The head of the label wanted Michael to meet Argentina's most famous actress.
According to 9Honey, The Voice coach, who was with his grandfather, gushed over her, saying:
Grandpa, that is the most beautiful woman I have ever seen.
The pair celebrated their love with not one but two weddings
After dating for a year, Michael proposed to Lopilato in the presence of her family. They exchanged nuptials in a civil ceremony in her native country on 31 March 2011 and had another ceremony in Canada two months later.
How many children does Luisana Lopilato have?
Lopilato and her husband share four kids: Noah (born in 2013), Elias (born in 2016), Vida (born in 2018) and Cielo (born in 2022). On 4 November 2016, Bublé took to Facebook to announce their son's liver cancer diagnosis, writing:
My wife and I are putting our careers on hold to take care of Noah until he gets better. During this difficult time, we ask for your prayers and respect for our privacy.
After undergoing an 18-month treatment at the hospital, Noah was discharged and has since recovered from the hepatoblastoma.
FAQs
Michael and Luisana have enjoyed marital bliss for 14 years. Below are some frequently asked questions about the couple:
What is Luisana Lopilato's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lopilato is worth $20 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful endeavours in the entertainment industry.
How old is Michael Bublé?
Bublé (49 as of March 2025) was born on 9 September 1975 in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. His parents are Amber Santaga and Lewis Bublé.
How rich is Michael Bublé?
Michael has a net worth of $80 million per ComingSoon. His wealth is attributed to his successful musical career.
Who was Michael Bublé's first wife?
The rich singer has never been married before. However, he was previously engaged to actress Debbie Timuss. Michael dated Emily Blunt from 2005 to 2008.
Michael Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, is an accomplished actress. The couple met in 2008, engaged a year later and married in 2011. They have two daughters and two sons.
READ ALSO: Who is Logic's wife, Brittney Noell? All about their family
Briefly.co.za highlighted details about Logic's wife, Brittney Noell. The rapper married Brittney in 2019 after finalizing his divorce from singer Jessica Andrea.
Brittney is a former model and fashion designer known for her athleisure collection, Brittney Noell Designs, and the kids' clothing line, Sweet Cream. She welcomed two boys with Logic.
Source: Briefly News
Ruth Gitonga (Lifestyle writer) Ruth Gitonga has a background experience in Mass Communication for over six years. She graduated from the University of Nairobi with a degree in Mass Communication in December 2014. In 2023, Ruth finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She has worked for Briefly.co.za for five years now. She specializes in topics like lifestyle, entertainment, travel, technology, and sports. Email: gitongaruth14@gmail.com.