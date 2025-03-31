Who is Luisana Lopilato? Meet Michael Bublé's wife and Argentine star

It was love at first sight when Michael Bublé met Luisana Lopilato. The couple, who have been together for over a decade, have weathered various storms, including the diagnosis of their son with a chronic illness. Michael once revealed the secret to their successful marriage, saying:

My wife and I are not perfect, but we are supportive of each other. So, when she is filming a movie, I take care of the family, and she does the same when I am touring. We do not care what we do because being together is our ultimate goal.

Luisana at Malaga City Council in 2025 (L). Michael and his wife at a 2018 ceremony honouring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (R). Photo: Patricia Garcinuno, Axelle (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Luisana gained notoriety for starring in Chiquititas .

. In 2014, she received a Silver Condor Award nomination.

nomination. Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé have a 12-year age difference .

. She previously dated Felipe Colombo, Mariano Martínez and Juan Mónaco.

Luisana Lopilato's profile summary

Full name Luisana Loreley Lopilato de la Torre Gender Female Date of birth 18 May 1987 Age 37 years old (As of March 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Buenos Aires, Argentina Nationality Argentine-Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5'6" (168 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Michael Bublé Children 4 Parents Eduardo Lopilato and Beatriz de la Torre Siblings 2 Profession Singer, actress, model Years active 1995-present Net worth $20 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) TikTok

Insights into Luisana Lopilato's age and background

The singer was born on 18 May 1987 to Beatriz de la Torre and Eduardo Lopilato. In 2024, she celebrated her 37th birthday via an Instagram post that read:

I am grateful for the love, laughs and memories. Here is to another great year!

Michael Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato. Photo: @luisanalopilato on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Luisana is of Italian and Spanish descent. Her older siblings are on-screen stars Darío and Daniela Lopilato.

Luisana became famous in her native Argentina at 12

Lopilato began appearing in TV commercials at the age of 5. In 1997, she guest starred in Chiquititas. Two years later, the actress bagged a leading role in the television series. Below are some of her other acting credits:

Los Pensionados (2004)

(2004) El Capo (2007)

(2007) Dad for a Day (2009)

(2009) Fair Market Value (2016)

(2016) Hermanos (2020)

(2020) Matrimillas (2022)

Can Luisana Lopilato sing?

The Buenos Aires native launched her singing career while on the set of Chiquititas. In 2002, she joined the pop music group Erreway, which consisted of actors Camila Bordonaba, Felipe Colombo and Benjamín Rojas, who she all met while filming Rebelde Way.

Luisana Lopilato with her parents and siblings. Photo: @luisanalopilato (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

They released three studio albums: Memoria, Tiempo and Señales, which achieved Gold and Platinum album certifications in Argentina. Luisana is no longer a member of the group.

Luisana Lopilato wears many hats

Luisana began modelling when she was 7. From 2006 to 2010, she was the face of Promesse. Some other brands Lopilato has collaborated with include L'Oréal. Gillette, Ultimo, Swatch, Bubbaloo, Coca-Cola, Pent Ten, Despegar, Ona Saez Jeans and McDonald's.

Exploring Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato's marriage details

The couple has been together for over a decade. According to E! News, Michael showered his wife with praises after he was awarded the National Arts Centre Award in 2017.

There are no words to describe how I feel about you. Sometimes, 'I love you' is not enough because what I feel is so much more.

How did Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato meet?

Lopilato and Bublé bumped into each other in November 2008 during an after-party his record company had thrown for him in Buenos Aires.

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato during the red carpet for the 11th edition of Premios Platino at Xcaret in 2024. Photo: Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

Soon after, they started dating. A source told People of their first meeting:

The head of the label wanted Michael to meet Argentina's most famous actress.

According to 9Honey, The Voice coach, who was with his grandfather, gushed over her, saying:

Grandpa, that is the most beautiful woman I have ever seen.

The pair celebrated their love with not one but two weddings

After dating for a year, Michael proposed to Lopilato in the presence of her family. They exchanged nuptials in a civil ceremony in her native country on 31 March 2011 and had another ceremony in Canada two months later.

How many children does Luisana Lopilato have?

Lopilato and her husband share four kids: Noah (born in 2013), Elias (born in 2016), Vida (born in 2018) and Cielo (born in 2022). On 4 November 2016, Bublé took to Facebook to announce their son's liver cancer diagnosis, writing:

My wife and I are putting our careers on hold to take care of Noah until he gets better. During this difficult time, we ask for your prayers and respect for our privacy.

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé with their children. Photo: @luisanalopilato (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

After undergoing an 18-month treatment at the hospital, Noah was discharged and has since recovered from the hepatoblastoma.

FAQs

Michael and Luisana have enjoyed marital bliss for 14 years. Below are some frequently asked questions about the couple:

What is Luisana Lopilato's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lopilato is worth $20 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful endeavours in the entertainment industry.

How old is Michael Bublé?

Bublé (49 as of March 2025) was born on 9 September 1975 in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. His parents are Amber Santaga and Lewis Bublé.

How rich is Michael Bublé?

Michael has a net worth of $80 million per ComingSoon. His wealth is attributed to his successful musical career.

Actress Luisana Lopilato during a press conference at the Intercontinental Hotel in 2018. Photo: Lalo Yasky

Source: Getty Images

Who was Michael Bublé's first wife?

The rich singer has never been married before. However, he was previously engaged to actress Debbie Timuss. Michael dated Emily Blunt from 2005 to 2008.

Michael Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, is an accomplished actress. The couple met in 2008, engaged a year later and married in 2011. They have two daughters and two sons.

