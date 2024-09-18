Emily Blunt's dating history and current relationship timeline

Emily Blunt is a British actress known for her roles in The Devil Wears Prada, The Young Victoria, Edge of Tomorrow and The Girl on the Train. She has won numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and four British Academy Film Awards. In addition to her acting career, her personal life, especially her dating history, has been a subject of interest among fans.

Emily Blunt at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California (L). Emily Blunt at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar (R). Photo: Axelle/John Shearer (modified by author)

Blunt made her professional acting debut in 2001 in the play The Royal Family and has since been featured in more than 50 movies and shows. Forbes ranked her as one of the highest-paid actresses in the world in 2020. Since gaining prominence in the 2000s, the actress has been in a few romantic relationships.

Emily Blunt’s profile summary

Full name Emily Olivia Laura Blunt Gender Female Date of birth 23 February 1983 Age 41 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Pisces Place of birth London Borough of Wandsworth, London, United Kingdom Current residence Brooklyn, New York, USA Nationality British-American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height 5’7’’ (170 cm) Weight 143 lbs (65 kg) Hair colour Brunette Eye colour Brown Mother Joanna Mackie Father Oliver Simon Peter Blunt Siblings Felicity, Sebastian, Susannah Marital status Married Spouse John Krasinski Children Hazel, Violet Education Hurtwood House, Ibstock Place School Profession Actress Net worth $80 million

How old is Emily Blunt?

The American actress is 41 years old as of 2024. She was born on 23 February 1983 in the London Borough of Wandsworth, London, United Kingdom.

Fast five facts about Emily Blunt. Photo: Michael Blackshire /Getty Images (modified by author)

Emily Blunt's dating history

Emily Blunt’s personal life, especially her love life, has captured the attention of fans. Her dating history includes a three-year relationship with famous Canadian actor and singer Michael Bublé and actor John Krasinski, whom she has been married to since 2010. Discover more details about them below

John Krasinski

John Burke Krasinski is an American actor and filmmaker best known for his portrayal of Jim Halpert on the NBC sitcom The Office, where he was also a producer and occasional director.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on 26 February 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman)

How did John Krasinski meet Emily Blunt?

John and Emily first met at a Los Angeles restaurant in November 2008 through a friend. During a 2018 interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Blunt narrated how she and John met. She said:

It's kind of a sad, lame story. I was in a restaurant; he was in the restaurant. I was sitting with a mutual friend, and my friend Gray goes 'Oh my god, that's my friend John.' And that was it. He was sitting with our friend Justin Theroux, and he abandoned Justin and came over to us. He just stood there and made me laugh.

After dating for less than a year, the pair engaged in August 2009 and eventually tied the knot on 10 July 2010. Their private wedding was held at George Clooney's estate in Lake Como, Italy. In a 2016 interview with Elle, John revealed how Clooney offered them his estate for the occasion. He said:

Only on the fourth ask did I say yes. The first three times, I thought, "There is no way he is serious." But I started to see his feelings get hurt. I actually hurt George Clooney's feelings.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski share two children: daughters, Hazel and Violet, who were born in 2014 and 2016. In addition to their bond, Blunt and Krasinski have developed an impressive professional partnership. They have collaborated on numerous films as co-stars and producers, including A Quiet Place trilogy.

Michael Bublé

Actress Emily Blunt and musician Michael Buble at the BAFTA/LA's Awards season tea party held at the Four Seasons Hotel on 14 January 2007 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Emily Blunt's ex-boyfriend, Michael Steven Bublé, is a Canadian Grammy Award-winning jazz singer and songwriter who gained international fame for his 2005 album, It's Time. Michael Buble and Emily Blunt were in a romantic relationship for three years.

The former partners met backstage at one of Bublé's concerts in 2005 and soon began dating. They dated for three years and even shared a home in Vancouver before breaking up in 2008 amid rumours of infidelity.

During a 2015 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Michael opened up about his three-year relationship with Emily Blunt and disclosed the reason behind their breakup. He said:

It didn't end because of cheating; it ended because we weren't right for each other, and we are not exactly where we're supposed to be in our lives.

Frequently asked questions

Numerous questions have been asked to learn about Emily Blunt’s relationships. Below are some of them and the best answers given.

Who is Emily Blunt’s husband? The American actress has been married to actor John Krasinski since 2010.

The American actress has been married to actor John Krasinski since 2010. Who did John Krasinski date before Emily Blunt? Before John Krasinski began dating Emily Blunt, he was in a relationship with actress Rashida Jones. They reportedly dated from 2005 to 2006 before parting ways. He also dated Renée Zellweger in 2007.

Before John Krasinski began dating Emily Blunt, he was in a relationship with actress Rashida Jones. They reportedly dated from 2005 to 2006 before parting ways. He also dated Renée Zellweger in 2007. How many children does Emily Blunt have? The actress has two daughters named Hazel and Violet.

The actress has two daughters named Hazel and Violet. Who was Emily Blunt married to before? Emily was not married before. She was in a relationship with singer Michael Buble from 2005 to 2008.

Emily was not married before. She was in a relationship with singer Michael Buble from 2005 to 2008. When was Emily Blunt’s wedding? Emily tied the knot with John Krasinski on 10 July 2010 in Como, Italy.

Emily Blunt's dating history shows her romantically linked with two men. She has been married to John Krasinski since 2010 and they have two daughters. Before that, she dated Michael Bublé from 2005 to 2008.

