As the frontman of the Mexican band Fuerza Regida, Jesús Ortiz Paz's net worth has had a remarkable rise, driven by music sales, sold-out tours, and streaming success. His journey reflects an unwavering dedication to his craft, as he once said:

Music has always been my passion.

Jesús Ortiz Paz onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Photo: Theo Wargo, Christopher Polk/Penske Media (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jesús Ortiz Paz is the co-founder and lead vocalist of the Mexican regional band Fuerza Regida.

In 2019, he launched Street Mob Records , signing over 25 artists and securing a global deal with WML and SMP Latin.

, signing and securing a global deal with WML and SMP Latin. His luxury garage features a Rolls-Royce Phantom Mansory, a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster, and a $4 million EC130 helicopter.

Profile summary

Full name Jesús Ortiz Paz Nickname JOP Gender Male Date of birth 13 May 1997 Age 28 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Sinaloa, Mexico Current residence California, United States Nationality Mexican-American Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'7" (170 cm) Weight 74 kg (163 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Lucia Ortiz Paz Father Felipe Ortiz Paz Profession Singer, rapper, songwriter, record executive Net worth $5-$10 million Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube

What is Jesús Ortiz Paz's net worth?

As of 2025, JOP's net worth is estimated to be between $5 million and $10 million, according to The City Celeb and Affair Post. In a 2023 interview with Billboard, the Mexican music star spoke about his strong work ethic and business mindset:

I started my label a year after my career because I’ve always liked money. I consider myself an artist, but I got to work a little harder because I’m [also] an entrepreneur. I got my whole company. I’m doing these big deals with my artists. I’m probably going to make more money with my label than I ever did with Fuerza Regida.

Facts about Jesús Ortiz Paz. Photo: Unique Nicole on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Jesús Ortiz Paz get famous?

Jesús Ortiz Paz began by performing at private parties before using YouTube to gain exposure. In 2015, he co-founded Fuerza Regida with Khrystain Ramos and Sammy Jaimez. Initially a cover band, they gained traction performing at underground gigs, blending traditional corridos with hip-hop.

Their breakthrough came in 2018 with Radicamos en South Central, leading to a contract with Lumbre Music and their debut album, En Vivo Puros Corridos.

How does JOP make his money?

The Mexican singer earns as the lead vocalist of Fuerza Regida and founder of Street Mob Records. He profits from music sales, streaming, concerts, merchandise, and signing artists under his label.

Music sales and streaming

JOP earns from album sales and streaming royalties with Fuerza Regida. Hits like Bebe Dame and Tu Boda have amassed millions of Spotify and Apple Music streams. Tu Boda peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Their YouTube channel, with over 4.7 million subscribers, contributes to Fuerza Regida's net worth, alongside multiple Billboard awards.

Jesús Ortiz Paz at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards. Photo: Christopher Polk/Penske Media

Source: Getty Images

Live performances

Concerts provide major income for the Mexican artist, who headlines sold-out tours like Del Barrio Hasta Aquí (2022), Otra Peda (2023), and Pero No Te Enamores (2024). Revenue from ticket sales and merchandise further boosts his earnings.

Endorsements and brand partnerships

In 2018, Ortiz Paz launched Street Mob Records, signing artists like Calle 24 and Clave Especial. The label secured deals with Warner Music Latina and Sony Music Publishing Latin.

As Newsfile reported in 2024, he was appointed CEO of Aisles, an AI-powered personal assistant company. Speaking on his Sony deal as published on their official website, he said:

Partnering with Sony Music Publishing marks an exciting chapter for Street Mob Records. This deal shows our commitment to exploring songwriting within Música Mexicana and beyond various genres.

Social media revenue

The music star profits from monetised content and sponsorships. His YouTube channel has 1.04 million subscribers, TikTok holds 8.1 million followers, and Instagram boasts 5.2 million, making social media a key revenue source.

Exploring Jesús Ortiz Paz's cars and his luxurious collection

The Mexican singer is known for his impressive collection of expensive cars. In an Instagram post, he announced the purchase of a Rolls-Royce Phantom Mansory, a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster, and an EC130 helicopter for over $4 million.

His other luxury vehicles include Cadillac Escalade, Tesla Cybertruck, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and Lamborghini Urus.

Jesús Ortiz Paz posed with his car and helicopter. Photo: @jesusortizpazfr on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Where does JOP live?

The Latin singer-songwriter owns a home in California, but the value of Jesús Ortiz Paz's house has not been disclosed. In a 2023 YouTube video, he also revealed that he purchased properties and cars for his parents.

Is Jesús Ortiz Paz Mexican?

He was born in Sinaloa, Mexico, and holds Mexican nationality. Jesús Ortiz Paz's parents, Felipe and Lucia, moved with him to California, where he was raised. He also holds American nationality.

While his parents reside in the U.S., little is known about them. In an interview with the LA Times, he spoke about his father, saying:

My dad works in construction and he likes what he does. He’s been doing it for 35 years. He doesn’t have to work anymore but he still goes in because he enjoys it.

Jesús Ortiz Paz and his parents. Photo: @fuerzaregida on Facebook

Source: Facebook

Who is Jesús Ortiz Paz's girlfriend?

JOP has been linked to American model and social media personality Jailyne Ojeda. Publinews reported that Jailyne denied any romantic involvement. In 2023, online sources also connected him to Laura Casillas, though neither has publicly addressed their relationship status.

Frequently asked questions

Does Jesús Ortiz Paz have any siblings? He has not disclosed any information about having brothers or sisters.

He has not disclosed any information about having brothers or sisters. What is Jesús Ortiz Paz's height? The artist stands at 5 feet 7 inches or approximately 170 cm.

The artist stands at or approximately 170 cm. What is JOP's real name? His full name is Jesús Ortiz Paz.

His full name is Jesús Ortiz Paz. What is Jesús Ortiz Paz's ethnicity? The Fuerza Regida frontman is of Latino heritage and holds Mexican citizenship.

The dream to take Mexican corridos tumbados to the world has driven Jesús Ortiz Paz's net worth. He boasts a record label and a thriving career today, proving that hard work and talent can transform a street artist into a global star.

