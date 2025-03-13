Who is Juliana Nalú? Everything about the famous Brazilian model

From growing up in one of Rio de Janeiro's slums to becoming an international model travelling the world, Juliana Nalú's journey to success is nothing short of a blockbuster movie.

I wanted to do big things outside my hometown. Although the dream sounded too far, I knew I could try to reach it.

Key takeaways

Juliana announced to her mom that she wanted to be a globally known model at 6.

at 6. She has three half-siblings from her father's side.

from her father's side. Nalú has been romantically linked with several celebrities, including Ye.

Juliana Nalú's profile summary

Full name Juliana Nalú Gender Female Date of birth 17 February 1998 Age 27 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Current residence United States of America Nationality Brazilian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5'9" (175 cm) Weight 58 kg (128 lbs) Body measurements 32-24-39 in Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Siblings 4 Profession Fashion model, social media personality Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Insights into Juliana Nalú's age and birthplace

The internet sensation was born on 17 February 1998. In 2025, she took to Instagram to celebrate her 27th birthday via a post that read:

My special day; I am grateful for life.

Juliana grew up in the favela Complexo do Chapadão, north of Rio de Janeiro. On 10 March 2023, she spoke fondly of her hometown in an Instagram post captioned:

I am glad to call Rio home. The difficulty and inequality I went through here shaped me into the woman I am today. With its imperfection, it is still the place that fills my heart with the most joy.

Juliana Nalú‘s mom is her hero

Nalú's parents separated when she was young. Her mother, Janaína Pinto, primarily raised her alongside her brother Douglas. On 12 March 2024, Juliana penned a heartfelt message for her mom on Instagram, saying:

I thank God every day because He gave me the best gift the day I was born. You are the most special person in my life. What an honour it is to call you Mom. I love you, my best friend and role model.

Exploring Juliana Nalú's successful career

Juliana knew she wanted to become a model at a young age. By the time she was 13, she was travelling throughout Brazil to leading beauty and modelling companies alongside her mom. At 18, Nalú was selected to be part of a L'Oreal Paris Brazil campaign.

In 2017, she travelled to Los Angeles and signed with Elite Model Management. According to Juliana Nalú's Instagram bio, she is currently represented by the Elite Modelling Agency Network, Society Management and Mix Models.

Working with world-class renowned brands

Thanks to her impressive resume, Juliana has shone in campaigns for Kanye West's Yeezy and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS.

In addition, she has also inked partnerships with Urban Outfitters, Alo and Lounge. Her modelling career have enabled her to travel across the globe to countries including Greece, the UK and Spain.

Branching to a non-profit

Model Nalú is the founder of Favela Seeds, a psychoeducational, cultural and talent centre. In February 2023, she described the organisation's mission in an Instagram post that read:

While living at the favela of Chapadão, I dared to dream big. But there are so many other talents there that we do not want to lose. Today, years later, I introduce to you all Favela Seeds, whose mission is to present the opportunity I had to the less fortunate creatives in my community.

Photos obtained by Page Six in October 2022 confirmed Juliana Nalú's and Kanye West's rumoured romantic relationship. However, the pair reportedly broke up after two months of dating.

In late 2023 and early 2024, rumour had it that the model was dating F1 driver Lewis Hamilton after they were seen together at a New Year's Eve party in Brazil and the Miami Grand Prix. However, neither confirmed the relationship. Reports suggested that the pair split by March 2024.

FAQs

Nalú walked for the brand 6PM during the 2022 Milan Fashion Week. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

What does Juliana Nalú do?

Juliana is a philanthropist, model and social media influencer. She commands 872k followers on Instagram and 782.1k on TikTok as of 7 March 2025.

What is Juliana Nalú's height?

The Rio de Janeiro native is approximately 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) tall and weighs 58 kg (128 lbs). Her body measurements are 81-61-99 cm.

Who is Juliana Nalú's boyfriend?

After her breakup with Kanye West in 2022, Nalú confirmed she was single. Her current marital status remains unclear.

Where does Juliana Nalú live?

As of late 2024, the model was residing in Las Vegas. In her April 2022 interview with Latina magazine, she shared the reason she relocated to the USA, saying:

I did not have access to many privileges in Brazil compared to others.

From a young age, Juliana Nalú nurtured the desire to be a model, and at 14, she began to carve her career in the industry. Today, she inspires other Afro-Brazilians.

