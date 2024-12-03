Delicious Christmas lunch ideas that South Africa will love

Christmas in South Africa is known for being vibrant, with food holding a significant place in the festivities. From traditional dishes like bobotie to refreshing summer treats like fruit salad, delicacies make the holidays more meaningful. Having well-thought-out Christmas lunch ideas ensures you create a diverse menu for a delightful dining experience.

A happy family is eating at a dining table during Christmas. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

When brainstorming on what to cook for Christmas lunch in South Africa, it is crucial to incorporate meals that hold sentimental value with cultural richness. You should also aim for flavour and nutritional balance while considering the dietary needs of guests.

What does a traditional Christmas lunch consist of?

What is on the menu for South Africans at Christmas? The menu often features a combination of cultural flavours from local cuisines and festive dishes. Since the holidays fall under summer, the chosen dishes are usually suitable for outdoor dining.

Christmas Lunch Ideas for South Africans

Nothing beats the warmth of a homemade meal, but sometimes, it is hard to choose a meal that captures the festive spirit. Here are some ideas on what to eat for Christmas lunch, including appetizers, main course meals, side dishes, desserts, salads, and beverages that you can add to the Xmas menu;

Christmas lunch starter ideas

Starter meals set the tone for the planned Christmas lunch by awakening the palate. These appetizer ideas will help whet the appetite;

Sosaties

Skewered sosaties with bacon, apricot and mustard seed. Photo: Ramin Talaie (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sosaties is a traditional South African dish consisting of marinated meat skewers, typically made with lamb or other meats like beef and chicken. The meat is marinated in a flavourful mixture of apricot jam, curry powder, and vinegar then grilled with onions and dried apricots.

Smoked snoek pate

Smoked snoek pate. Photo: @mykitchensa/@drizzleanddip on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Smoked snoek pate is a delicacy made from snoek, which is a type of fish commonly found off the coast of South Africa. The delicacy is made by blending a mixture of smoked snoek, red onion, lemon juice, cream cheese (or mayonnaise), salt, and dried parsley. It is then refrigerated to let the flavours meld before being served with crackers or toasted bread.

Peri-peri chicken livers

Creamy peri-peri chicken livers. Photo: @trudiie on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Peri-peri chicken livers are a must-have if you love a spicy and rich taste. You will need chicken livers, peri-peri sauce, butter, onions, tomato, garlic, lemon juice, lemon, salt and pepper. The meal can be served with crusty bread.

Cheese truffles

Cheese truffles. Photo: @dreamytechgirl on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Cheese truffles make for a sophisticated and tasty starter. You can make it ahead of time by combining cream cheese and other cheeses with fresh herbs and spices. Shape them into small balls, then cover with nuts or seeds before chilling for at least an hour.

Selection of South African cheeses

Cheese board with four cheeses, gouda with pimento, gouda with cumin seeds, camembert and roquefort blue cheese. Photo: ToscaWhi (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

For a crowd-pleasing Christmas lunch starter, you can have a cheese platter with a selection of top South African cheeses, including boerenkaas, blue cheese, brie, cheddar, gouda, and goat cheese. For better presentation, intersperse the cheese with fruits, nuts, and fresh herbs or edible flowers.

Christmas lunch main course ideas

Main course meals mainly feature proteins. The main you choose for Christmas lunch will also influence your choice of side dishes and desserts.

Festive glazed gammon

Traditional sliced honey-glazed gammon. Photo: @bhofack2 (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Gammon is a must-have festive dish. It is typically cured ham that is cooked and then glazed to enhance its flavour. To prepare gammon, you will need a gammon joint, stock for boiling, aromatic, and glaze (either honey, mustard, or brown sugar).

Gammon should be boiled until tender before being brushed with glaze. It is then roasted in the oven until the glaze is caramelized.

Roast lamb

Roasted leg of lamb. Photo: Diana Miller (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lamb holds a special place in South Africa’s traditional and festive meals. To prepare, you will need a leg of lamb, fresh rosemary, garlic cloves, olive oil, salt and pepper. After seasoning, roast in a pre-heated oven for about 1.5 hours then serve with preferred sides.

Bobotie

Bobotie served with yellow rice. Photo: AJ Paulsen (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Bobotie is a hearty South African dish known for its rich and savoury profile. It is made with minced meat, spices, dried fruit, and a custard-like egg topping. The meal is usually served with yellow rice, sambals, and chutney.

Potjiekos

South African potjiekos in a black pot. Photo: Sproetniek (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Potjiekos is a traditional Afrikaans dish that can be served at a Christmas lunch. The stew is slow-cooked in a potjie (cast-iron pot) over open embers. The ingredients typically include the meat of your choice, a variety of vegetables, spices, and herbs, which are layered.

You are not supposed to stir the pot during cooking. Potjiekos is best served hot with rice, bread, or pap for a hearty lunch with family.

Braai-roasted chicken

Chicken leg with rosemary roasting on the grill. Photo: Sutlafk (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Braai-roasted chicken is a wonderful main course with its smoky, flavourful taste and juicy tenderness. A whole chicken is marinated and then placed on the grill over indirect heat.

The meal is usually served with traditional braai sides like potato salad, coleslaw, and grilled chicken. The process of braaing ensures a communal and celebratory atmosphere, which is perfect for a family lunch during Christmas.

Oxtail stew

Oxtail stew served on a plate. Photo: Isabel Pavia (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Oxtail stew has rich and deeply developed flavours because of the slow cooking process involved. Depending on the oxtail stew recipe you are using, the ingredients needed include oxtail pieces, vegetables, tomatoes, herbs, stock, and seasoning.

After all the ingredients have been mixed, cover the pot and let it simmer on low heat for several hours until the meat is tender and falling off the bone. The dish pairs well with a variety of sides, such as mashed potatoes, rice, and crusty bread.

Roast pork belly

A close-up of roasted pork belly. Photo: Karl Tapales (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Roast pork belly makes a stunning centrepiece for the Christmas lunch table. To enjoy the succulent and rich flavours, ensure the pork belly is roasted until tender and fully cooked. Serve the delicacy with roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes, or fresh salad for a complete meal that is both crispy and flavourful.

Grilled salmon

Grilled salmon fillet. Photo: @grandriver (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Grilled salmon is a festive and healthy dish that is also easy to prepare. Salmon fillets are marinated and then cooked on a grill, which gives it a slightly smoky flavour and crispy exterior while the interior remains moist and tender. The salmon is then garnished with lemon slices and fresh herbs.

Christmas lunch side dish ideas

Great side dishes should complement the main course, making Christmas meals wholesome and memorable. These popular sides hold significant importance in South African cuisine.

Yellow rice with raisins

South African yellow turmeric rice with cinnamon and golden raisins. Photo: Lauri Patterson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Yellow rice with raisins adds colour and flavour to your festive meal. The meal is typically made with long-grain rice, turmeric (for the yellow colour), sweet raisins, and seasoning. It is often served with savoury mains like curries, roasts, or grilled meats.

Roast potatoes with biltong

A plate of biltong. Photo: @slangforever on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Roast potatoes with biltong is an excellent addition to your Christmas lunch spread. It combines the rich, crispy taste of roasted potatoes with the savoury flavour of biltong, which is dried, cured meat. The meal is easy to make and only requires roasting the potatoes in the oven and then combining them with sliced or grated biltong.

Classic potato bake

Classic potato bake. Photo: @tanya_1185/thom_mik on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

A classic potato bake features creamy and cheesy layers making it an excellent choice if you are looking for an indulgent side dish. The ingredients needed to make the dish include potatoes, cream, milk, cheese, spices, butter, fresh herbs, salt, and pepper. It is best served alongside roasted meats, roasted vegetables, or salads.

Chakalaka

Chakalaka, spicy tomato bean relish in white bowl. Photo: @from_my_point_of_view (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Chakalaka is a spicy vegetable relish that can be enjoyed as a side dish or a condiment. It typically consists of onions, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, garlic, ginger, and green chillies.

The vegetables are sauteed and simmered together to create a flavourful and aromatic relish. The South African delicacy pairs well with braai meats, bread, pap, or rice.

Roasted vegetables

Roasted vegetables in a pan. Photo: @lacaosa (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Roasting seasonal vegetables enhances their natural sweetness with a caramelized flavour. They are also a healthy choice, contributing to a nutritious Christmas diet. Popular South African vegetables include carrots, butternut squash, bell peppers, zucchini, cauliflower, broccoli, and red onions.

Christmas lunch salad ideas

A festive Christmas lunch can have a variety of salads. Popular choices to complement the South African holiday vibe include;

Classic Greek salad consisting of tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, olives, feta cheese, and a simple dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, oregano, salt, and pepper.

consisting of tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, olives, feta cheese, and a simple dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, oregano, salt, and pepper. Roasted beet and feta salad consisting of roasted beets, feta cheese, mixed greens, walnuts, and a balsamic vinaigrette.

consisting of roasted beets, feta cheese, mixed greens, walnuts, and a balsamic vinaigrette. Mango and avocado salad

Potato salad consisting of boiled potatoes, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, celery, red onion, and fresh dill.

consisting of boiled potatoes, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, celery, red onion, and fresh dill. Broccoli and cranberry salad made with fresh broccoli florets, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, red onion, and a creamy dressing made with yoghurt or mayonnaise.

Two fresh salad bowls with chia seeds, lettuce, cherry tomato, carrot, arugula, cucumber and avocado. Photo: @fcafotodigital (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Christmas lunch dessert ideas

Desserts add a sweet and festive touch to your Christmas menu. End your lunch on a high note with any of the following desserts;

Malva pudding

Malva pudding in a dish. Photo: @gorgg_beast on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Malva pudding is a classic South African dessert with a rich, sweet, and sticky texture. The delicacy is typically made of flour, apricot jam, milk, eggs, sugar, and butter. Hot sauce is usually poured over the pudding as soon as it gets out of the oven. The delicacy can be served with custard, cream, or ice cream.

Gingerbread cookie ice cream

Homemade gingerbread cookies. Photo: Kala Studio (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Gingerbread is a must-have Christmas lunch dessert. The cookies have spices like ginger, cinnamon, and clove that offer a classic holiday taste. Pairing it with ice cream provides a refreshing contrast. You can make gingerbread cookies from scratch or buy them.

Pecan pie with condensed milk

A pecan pie ready to be served. Photo: @clairvoyant6 (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Pecan pie with condensed milk is a variation of the classic pecan pie featuring a rich, sweet, and gooey filling combined with crunchy pecan nuts. The filling consists of sweetened condensed milk, brown sugar, beaten eggs, melted butter, vanilla extract, salt, and pecans. The dish can be served with whipped cream or ice cream.

Pampoenkoekies

Traditional South African pumpkin fritters. Photo: Aninka Bongers-Sutherland (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Christmas festivities in South Africa are not complete without pumpkin fritters, popularly known as pampoenkoekies. It is a light and fluffy pumpkin delicacy with a sweet and spicy flavour.

The dessert is made from a batter of mashed pumpkin, flour, baking powder, sugar, eggs, and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. The batter is deep-fried until golden brown and often served with a drizzle of caramel sauce or a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.

Melktert

Traditional South African milk tart. Photo: Graham Montanari (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Melktert or milk tart is a classic South African dessert with a creamy, custard-like filling and a buttery crust. The filling is made from milk, sugar, flour, cornstarch, eggs, butter, and vanilla extract, while the crust is from a shortcrust pastry. It can be eaten chilled or at room temperature.

Koeksisters

Traditional South African sweet koeksisters covered in syrup. Photo: Graham Montanari (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Koeksisters are a popular sweet treat in South Africa known for their twisted shape and syrupy sweetness. The dessert is made by frying braided dough strips and then immediately dipping them into an ice-cold sugar syrup.

Fruit salad

A mixture of sliced fruits including kiwi, bananas, berries, apples, and mangoes. Photo: Christoph Hetzmannseder (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Fruit salad is a refreshing dessert choice for Christmas lunch in South Africa due to the warm summer weather. It is also a healthy choice and can be served on a fruit platter or individual serving dishes.

Christmas lunch beverage ideas

When brainstorming Christmas lunch buffet ideas, beverages must be included. They enhance the festive experience by ensuring family and friends have a refreshing time.

The beverages you choose can include traditional, festive cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks to ensure there is variety. You can serve the following;

Rooibos iced tea

Homemade ginger beer

Fruit punch, i.e. a mixture of fruit juices and soda water

Amarula cocktails

Sparkling water with fruit slices

Christmas sangria

Cranberry Mojito

Women toasting their drinks. Photo: @dulin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The above Christmas lunch ideas are worth trying if you are looking forward to having meaningful festivities. Make lasting memories as you share hearty meals with your loved ones!

