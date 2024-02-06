12 amazing glaze for gammon recipes to impress your guests

Gammon is a delicious and versatile meat that can be enjoyed on any occasion, especially during the festive season. Whether roasting, baking, or slow-cooking your gammon, you can make it even more mouth-watering by adding a glaze of your choice. Leave a lasting impression on your guests with the 12 delectable glaze-for-gammon recipes highlighted in this article.

Sliced honey-glazed ham. Photo: Lauri Patterson/Bhofack2 (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

A glaze is a sweet and tangy sauce that coats the surface of the gammon and caramelizes during cooking, creating a glossy and flavourful crust. The glaze can range from classic honey and mustard to exotic pineapple and ginger, which adds to the yummy goodness of South African flavours.

Best gammon glaze recipes in South Africa

The glazed gammon recipe in South Africa entails cooking the cured pork and then scoring its surface in a crisscross pattern. The glaze is then brushed generously on the gammon, usually during the last 30 minutes to an hour of cooking, for a flavourful finish.

The best glaze for gammon depends on your preferred taste. These 12 gammon glaze recipes will help you tailor the gloss to your culinary preferences.

1. Maple Dijon glaze

Maple Dijon is a perfect balance of flavours consisting of maple syrup's sweetness and Dijon mustard's tanginess.

Ingredients

1/2 cup maple syrup

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation

Whisk together the maple syrup, Dijon mustard, and olive oil in a bowl until well combined.

Add salt and pepper to taste. Dijon mustard already has a bit of tanginess, so you may not need much additional salt.

If you prefer a thinner consistency, you can adjust by adding a bit of maple syrup or olive oil. Whisk until you reach the desired thickness.

Making Dijon maple glaze with maple syrup, Dijon mustard, and olive oil. Gif: @Joyful Healthy Eats on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

2. Pineapple brown sugar glaze

Pineapple brown sugar glaze adds a hint of sweetness to the gammon. Follow this simple recipe to create yours at home.

Ingredients

1 cup pineapple juice

1/2 cup brown sugar (adjust to taste)

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon cornstarch (optional for thickening)

Preparation

Combine the pineapple juice, brown sugar, soy sauce, and Dijon mustard in a saucepan.

Place the saucepan over medium heat and bring the mixture to a simmer, stirring occasionally to dissolve the brown sugar.

For a thicker glaze, mix the cornstarch with a tablespoon of cold water to create a slurry. Add the slurry to the simmering mixture and stir well. Continue to simmer until the glaze thickens to your desired consistency.

Mixing ingredients to create pineapple brown sugar glaze. Gif: @Cooking with Kiana on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

3. Guava and lime glaze

Guava jelly and fresh lime juice add tropical and zesty flavour to your gammon. The glaze is easy to make at home.

Ingredients

1 cup guava juice

Zest and juice of 2 limes

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon grated ginger

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation

Combine the guava juice, lime zest, lime juice, honey, soy sauce, grated ginger, and minced garlic in a saucepan.

Place the saucepan over medium heat and bring the mixture to a simmer, stirring occasionally.

Allow the glaze to simmer for 10-15 minutes or until it thickens slightly.

Season the glaze with salt and pepper to taste. Add more honey or lime juice if needed to adjust the sweetness or acidity.

Making guava and lime gammon glaze. Gif: @CandyThaGlamCook on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

4. Paprika and tomato chutney glaze

Combining smoked paprika with tomato chutney adds a smoky and tangy flavour to the gammon. Here is a simple recipe for the glaze.

Ingredients

1 cup tomato chutney

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation

In a small saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and sauté for about 1-2 minutes until it becomes fragrant.

Stir in the tomato chutney, paprika, honey or maple syrup, and Dijon mustard. Mix well to combine.

Bring the mixture to a simmer and let it cook for about 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it thickens slightly.

Season the glaze with salt and pepper to taste. Add more honey, paprika, or mustard to adjust the sweetness or smokiness.

Glazed ham served with carrots, fruit and herbs. Photo: HHLtDave5

Source: Getty Images

5. Amarula and vanilla glaze

Combining Amarula cream liqueur with vanilla extract adds a sweet and creamy taste to your dish. Follow this recipe to make the gammon glaze at home.

Ingredients

1/2 cup Amarula liqueur

1 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons heavy cream (adjust as needed for desired consistency)

Preparation

Combine the powdered sugar, Amarula liqueur, and vanilla extract in a mixing bowl.

Whisk the ingredients together until the powdered sugar is fully incorporated and the mixture is smooth.

Gradually add the heavy cream, one tablespoon at a time, and continue to whisk until the glaze reaches your desired consistency.

Taste the glaze and adjust the sweetness or vanilla flavour if needed.

Glazed ham sliced and stuffed with orange pieces. Photo: Veselova Elena

Source: Getty Images

6. Spicy peri-peri glaze

Spicy peri-peri glaze is ideal if you prefer heat in your gammon dish. Prepare the glaze using this simple recipe.

Ingredients

1/2 cup peri-peri sauce

1/4 cup honey or maple syrup

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjust to taste for desired spiciness)

Salt and black pepper to taste

Preparation

Combine the peri-peri sauce, honey or maple syrup, soy sauce, minced garlic, smoked paprika, and cayenne pepper in a saucepan.

Place the saucepan over medium heat and bring the mixture to a simmer, stirring to combine the ingredients.

Allow the glaze to simmer for 5-7 minutes or until it thickens slightly.

Season the peri-peri glaze with salt and black pepper to taste. Adjust the level of spiciness by adding more cayenne pepper if desired.

Pouring peri-peri sauce into a pan. Gif: @Meal Plan Weekly on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

7. Chutney and mustard glaze

Combining fruit chutney and Dijon mustard adds a tangy and fruity element to the gammon. Here is a simple recipe to prepare at home.

Ingredients

1/2 cup fruit chutney (mango, peach, or apricot chutney)

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon soy sauce

Salt and black pepper to taste

Preparation

Combine the fruit chutney, Dijon mustard, honey or maple syrup, minced garlic, and soy sauce in a small bowl. Mix the ingredients thoroughly until well combined.

Season the glaze with salt and black pepper to taste. Adjust the sweetness or tanginess by adding more honey or mustard if needed.

Once the chutney and mustard glaze is well-mixed and has a balanced flavour, it's ready to use.

Combining Dijon mustard, fruit chutney, and other spices to make chutney and mustard gammon glaze. Gif: @Flavours Treat on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

8. Cherry bourbon glaze

Combining cherry preserves, bourbon, and a touch of balsamic vinegar adds a rich and boozy flavour to the gammon.

Ingredients

1 cup fresh or frozen cherries, pitted and chopped

1/2 cup bourbon

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon black pepper and a pinch of salt

1 tablespoon cornstarch (for thickening)

Preparation

Combine the cherries, bourbon, brown sugar, water, balsamic vinegar, soy sauce, Dijon mustard, black pepper, and a pinch of salt in a medium saucepan.

Bring the mixture to a simmer over medium heat. Stir well to dissolve the sugar and allow the cherries to release their juices.

Reduce the heat to low and let the mixture simmer for about 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the cherries soften and the sauce thickens slightly.

If you prefer a thicker glaze, mix the cornstarch with a tablespoon of water to create a slurry. Stir the slurry into the glaze and continue to simmer for 5 more minutes or until the desired thickness is reached.

Cooking cherry bourbon glaze for gammon. Gif: @Atlanta Grill Company on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

9. Coffee and molasses glaze

Combining brewed coffee and molasses adds a bold and smoky flavour to the gammon. You can make it in your kitchen using this recipe.

Ingredients

1/2 cup strong brewed coffee

1/4 cup molasses

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon ground ginger

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation

Combine the strong brewed coffee, molasses, soy sauce, brown sugar, Dijon mustard, minced garlic, and ground ginger in a small saucepan.

Place the saucepan over medium heat and bring the mixture to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar and combine the ingredients.

Reduce the heat to low and let the glaze simmer for 10-15 minutes or until it thickens slightly. Stir occasionally to prevent it from sticking to the bottom.

Season the glaze with salt and pepper to taste.

Once the glaze has reached your desired consistency, remove it from the heat and let it cool for a few minutes.

Cooking coffee and molasses glaze recipe. Gif: @Laurice's Kitchen on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

10. Honey mustard orange glaze

Mixing honey, Dijon mustard, and freshly squeezed orange juice adds a zesty and sweet flavour. Prepare this tasty honey and mustard glaze for gammon using the highlighted recipe.

Ingredients

1/2 cup Dijon mustard

1/4 cup honey

Zest of 1 orange

1/4 cup fresh orange juice

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation

Whisk together Dijon mustard, honey, orange zest, fresh orange juice, apple cider vinegar, and minced garlic in a bowl. Whisk the ingredients until the mixture is well combined and smooth.

Season the glaze with salt and pepper to taste. Add more honey or orange juice to adjust the sweetness and acidity according to your preference.

Let the glaze sit for 10-15 minutes to allow the flavours to meld, enhancing the overall taste.

Preparing honey mustard orange gammon glaze. Gif: @Vix Yum on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

11. Spiced apple cider glaze

Combining apple cider, ground cinnamon, and a dash of nutmeg adds a warm and comforting taste to the gammon. Prepare the glaze using this simple recipe.

Ingredients

1 cup apple cider

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup maple syrup

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation

Combine apple cider, brown sugar, maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, and ground cloves in a saucepan.

Place the saucepan over medium heat and bring the mixture to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar and combine the ingredients.

Once the mixture reaches a simmer, reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for about 15-20 minutes or until it thickens slightly. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.

Season the glaze with salt and pepper to taste. Adjust the sweetness and spiciness according to your preference by adding more brown sugar or spices.

Remove the spiced apple cider glaze from the heat and let it cool for a few minutes before using it on the gammon.

Preparing spiced apple cider glaze. Gif: @Food Wishes on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

12. Mustard and herb glaze

Combining Dijon mustard, fresh herbs like thyme and rosemary, and a touch of garlic adds a savoury and aromatic flavour to the gammon. The glaze is easy to prepare, as shown in this recipe.

Ingredients

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation

Whisk together Dijon mustard, honey, olive oil, red wine vinegar, minced garlic, dried thyme, and dried rosemary in a bowl.

Whisk the ingredients until the mixture is well combined and smooth.

Season the glaze with salt and pepper to taste. Adjust the sweetness and acidity according to your preference by adding more honey or vinegar.

Let the glaze sit for a few minutes to allow the flavours to meld.

Preparing mustard and herbs glaze. Gif: @Flavours Treat on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are gammon and ham the same thing?

Both gammon and ham come from the hind legs of a pig, but they have one key difference. Gammon is cured pork that has not yet been cooked, while ham is cured pork that comes ready to eat. Gammon becomes ham after cooking.

What is the honey glaze made of on ham?

There are many variations of honey glaze used on ham. However, basic ingredients include honey, brown sugar, Dijon mustard, spices, and other flavourings like apple cider vinegar.

Do you put the glaze on the ham before or after cooking?

The glaze should be applied to ham after cooking or during the last part of cooking since sugar is the main ingredient. Sugar burns quickly, and applying it early can cause it to dry out and smoke. You can also glaze the ham before and during cooking if you want the glaze flavours to meld with the ham.

What goes well with gammon?

Gammon is versatile and pairs well with various side dishes. Popular accompaniments include mashed potatoes, salad, coleslaw, honey glaze for gammon, green beans, and roasted vegetables.

Can you use golden syrup instead of honey on gammon?

Golden syrup can be a substitute for honey when glazing gammon. The golden syrup adds a milder flavour profile and a smoother texture. Other honey substitutes include maple syrup, brown sugar, black treacle, molasses, and marmalade.

Do you need to baste gammon?

Basting is not necessary, but it is an excellent way to keep the gammon moist and flavourful while roasting. It also aids in caramelizing the gammon's exterior, adding a visual appeal and enhancing overall taste.

Traditional glazed ham on a wooden board. Photo: Igor Jovanovic

Source: Getty Images

The glaze for gammon recipes highlighted above can be tailored to ensure it meets your guests' preferences. Use your creativity to provide the best dining experience!

READ ALSO: Simple and moist carrot cake recipe: Icing, guidelines and tips

Briefly.co.za shared the recipe for preparing moist carrot cake at home. Various preparation methods have been adopted among cake enthusiasts.

Carrot cake is a popular dessert worldwide and is often considered the healthiest option. Check the article for more on how to prepare the classic treat.

Source: Briefly News