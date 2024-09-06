“Guys, I’m Happy”: Woman Shares Cashier’s Payslip, Salary Surprises Mzansi

A popular TikTok user showed people on the app how much an anonymous cashier earned

The payslip included the totals of the individual's basic pay, overtime, and public holidays worked

Many social media users in the viral video's comment section were eager to know the name of the company the cashier worked for

A woman showed a cashier's payslip, surprising South Africans. Images: @lifereset_za / TikTok, Luis Alvarez / Getty Images

People often assume cashiers don't earn much due to the nature of their work. However, when a local TikTokker showcased a cashier's payslip, she surprised many with how much more they were making than expected.

How much do cashiers earn?

Boni, who runs the popular account @lifereset_za on TikTok, uploaded a video showing app users the payslip of a cashier with three years of experience.

The woman also said that one should not be surprised to see cashiers building and renovating their homes, given the amount of money earned.

She revealed the person's salary as a basic total of R11 233.95. They earned R1 152.20 for overtime and R576.10 for public holidays worked.

The TikTok user also noted:

"After deductions, they took home R11 853.65."

When showing the person also has a retirement fund, Boni exclaimed:

"Guys, I'm happy."

Take a look at the video below:

Mzansi reacts to cashier's payslip

After seeing the anonymous person's payslip, many app users wondered about the company the person worked for.

@millicentkgwedi7 laughed and said:

"We’re all dying to know which store they’re working at."

@photolopalesa shared with people in the comments:

"I've been a cashier at eight different stores, but I have never seen this payment."

@mandyyellowbonech told the online community:

"At my company, cashiers are earning around R20 000."

@naphty3 shared their thoughts about the salary:

"Should be standard for cashiers."

@malwandla_s0 jokingly wrote:

"I’m sure they are working for Gucci."

@luntumakhosonke shared their assumptions:

"There are many stores that have cashiers who earn this much, and I’m pretty certain that it’s a clothing store."

Woman shows mechanical engineer's 'tax-free' payslip

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Boni showed app users the payslip of a mechanical engineer living in Saudi Arabia.

The person did not have to pay taxes in the country, with accommodation and medical aid included. The professional also made at least six digits per month in rands.

