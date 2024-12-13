Who is Brian Harman’s wife? Meet the charming Kelly Van Slyke

American professional golfer Brian Harman made headlines after winning the 2023 Open Championship. Over the years, the left-handed athlete has cemented himself as one of the greats in the golfing world. But behind his success is a supportive wife and the mother of his three kids. Here is everything about Brian Harman’s wife, Kelly Van Slyke.

For professional athletes like Brian Harman, fans are as interested in their personal lives as they are in their careers. No wonder internet sleuths and media alike are eager to learn more about the sportsman’s Mrs. Right, Kelly Van Slyke. This article highlights intriguing details about the duo’s love story and her professional endeavours.

Kelly Van Slyke’s profile summary

Full name Kelly Van Slyke Gender Female Date of birth 10 April 1985 Age 39 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Syracuse, New York, USA Current residence St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater The State University of New York Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Brian Harman Children 3 Profession Radiation therapist Famous for Being Brian Harman’s spouse Social media Instagram

Who is Brian Harman’s wife?

Kelly Van Slyke, a radiation therapist, is a New York native who studied Biology at college and received her degree from SUNY Genesco in 2007. She worked as a Pilates instructor when she met Brian.

Speaking to Savannah Morning News in April 2023, Harman acknowledged his wife’s input in his illustrious career, saying:

I have an amazing spouse who allows me to focus on golf. She and the kids travel when they can, and I take them out as much as possible. That is the way our family is.

Kelly Van Slyke’s age and birthplace

Slyke (39 as of 2024) was born on 10 April 1985 in Syracuse, New York, USA. In 2015, Brian celebrated his wife on her special day via a post that read:

Happy birthday to this amazing lady.

Popping the big question during a hunting session

Given the private nature of Kelly Van Slyke and Brian Harman’s relationship, it is unclear when the couple first crossed paths.

However, rumour has it that they met while she was working as a Pilates instructor. The duo became Instagram official on 15 September 2013 when the golfer posted their photo alongside the caption:

I am glad you brought that umbrella.

Harman and Kelly got engaged in 2014 while they were turkey hunting. In an April 2014 interview with Savannah Morning News, Brian relived the moment, stating:

I put the ring inside her new camouflage pants pocket and filmed everything, from when she tried the pants on to when she found the ring. It was nothing short of remarkable.

After the engagement, the pair scheduled their wedding in November 2014. However, the date collided with a Georgia-Auburn football game. Brian, a University of Georgia alumnus, feared that most of his friends would not grace the event.

During a December 2014 interview with Golf Week, Harman explained how he convinced his then-fiancée to reschedule their big day, saying:

If you want everyone we like to attend the wedding, do not have it on a Georgia football weekend.

Brian Harman married Kelly on 13 December 2014. The family resides in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA.

A look at Kelly Van Slyke and Brian Harman’s family

The couple has three kids: Cooper (born in 2016), Walter (born in 2019) and Jack (born in 2022). For Kelly’s first Mother’s Day on 15 May 2017, Brian took to Instagram to praise his wife via the caption:

Every day, I am amazed at the mother you are. I love you so much.

What happened to Brian Harman’s son?

In November 2024, the duo’s 6-year-old son survived a drowning ordeal. At the time, Kelly was vacationing with the kids at the Florida Beach while Harman was at the Macao Open in China.

When a family friend and retired teacher, Cathy Dowdy, saw that the boy had fallen in the water, she dived in to help him but was injured. However, they were both rescued by a passerby, Crane Cantrell. Sadly, Dowdy has been in a coma ever since.

FAQs

Constant public scrutiny is the ultimate price to pay for celebrity status. Here are some frequently asked questions about renowned golfer Brian Harman and his family:

How old is Brian Harman?

The Butcher (37 as of 2024) was born on 19 January 1987 in Savannah, Georgia, USA. His father, Eric, is a dentist, while his mother, Nancy, is a chemist.

What does Kelly Van Slyke do for a living?

The celebrity wife is a radiation therapist at the US San Diego Radiation Oncology Centre. She previously worked as a Pilates instructor at Pilates Loft.

What is Brian Harman’s height?

Brian is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall and weighs 70 kilograms (155 lbs). He features dark brown hair and brown eyes.

What is Brian Harman’s net worth?

According to Golf Monthly, the professional golfer is worth $9 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful sporting career and lucrative brand endorsement deals.

Brian Harman’s wife, Kelly Van Slyke, often graces her husband’s tournaments to cheer him on. Her unwavering support for his golfing career is unmatched. In 2023, the sportsman paid tribute to her and the rest of his family after winning the 2023 Open Championship.

