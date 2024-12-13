Orlando Pirates midfielder Katlego Otladisa will join Sekhukhune United on a short-term deal in January 2025

The 28-year-old midfielder is the first confirmed exit at the looking to improve their squad in the January transfer window

Local football fans reacted to the move on social media by backing Otladisa to succeed at Sekhukhune, who is seventh on the PSL log after eighth matches

Midfielder Katlego Otladisa will be Orlando Pirates' first exit in the January transfer window after he agreed to join Sekhukhune United on loan till the end of the season.

Despite featuring in most Pirates' matches, the 28-year-old midfielder agreed to the short-term stay at Sekhukhune.

Sekhukhune United will add Orlando Pirates star Katlego Otladisa to their squad in January 2025.

Source: Instagram

Oltadisa is expected to be among several changes at Pirates, who have been linked with several new players, including NFD top scorer Muzomuhle Khanyi.

Kabelo Otladisa will join Sekhukhune United

Oltadisa's move to Sekhukhune was confirmed in the tweet below:

Pirates will be in action on Saturday, 14 December 2024, against Ivorian side Stade d'Abidjan as they look for their second victory of the 2024/2025 CAF Champions League campaign.

However, Otladisa's new club, Sekhukhune, will face Pirates on Tuesday, 17 December, while they recently had a loan bid for Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rushine de Reuck rejected.

Fans hope for the best

Local football fans backed Otladisa on social media, hoping the 28-year-old midfielder would return to Pirates stronger.

Locrecia Mologadi backs Otladisa:

"He will come back stronger."

Åvëlårhh l made a prediction:

"Gilberto will be loaned to Kaizer Chiefs soon."

Jay Dee Gumede hopes for the best:

"He needs game time. We want him back stronger than before."

Mankompanuke Mseleku likes the new addition at Sekhukhune:

“Mbule, Mntambo, Monare and Oltadisa.”

TN Njiva is a fan:

"It's about time. It's a good move for this boy. I like his style of play."

Tom Manyoba supports the decision:

"Good decision from the management. He will come back strong, just like Saleng and Sesane."

Bhut Lelo Malumz is confused:

"Loaning and terminating player's contracts but you playing CAF and you know you have a marathon that you need to run with 16 other teams in Betway Premiership league is crazy, fatigue will kick in, injury might affect the team what's the motive of doing this Pirates?"

Hlo Ni Phani wished Otladisa well:

"Good decision. We will always love you, once and always."

Mpumelelo Lunathi Stemela says the move will help the player:

"Good move. Please leave a mark and come back strong."

Mavula Vala Ingamshishi asked a question:

"What about Gilberto? That man is not make sure."

Orlando Pirates star is rewarded with a new deal

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates midfielder Kabelo Dlamini has been rewarded with a new contract at the Soweto giants.

The 28-year-old is seen as a vital member of the Pirates squad as they look to build a strong team that can compete for multiple titles.

