PSL rivals Sekhukhune United tried to lure a Mamelodi Sundowns player away from the club after they hired a new coach

The PSL champions rejected the loan bid for defender Rushine De Reuck, giving new coach Miguel Cardoso a chance to assess his entire squad

Local football fans agreed with Sundowns' decision, saying the defender deserves another chance at Masandawana

After hiring Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns rejected a load bid for a player, giving the new tactician a chance to assess his squad properly.

Sekhukhune United reportedly had a loan bid rejected for Rushine De Reuck by Sundowns after hiring Cardoso.

PSL rival Sekhukhune United had a bid rejected for defender Rushine de Reuck by Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: rushine23_rd3.

Source: Instagram

De Reuck has fallen down the pecking order at Sundowns, but with the arrival of the new coach, the 28-year-old could reclaim a starting role and his place in the Bafana Bafana squad.

Mamelodi Sundowns rejects Sekhukhune United's bid for Rushine de Reuck

Sekhukhune United's bid for De Reuck was rejected according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to a Briefly News source at Sundowns, the club will give Cardoso a chance to assess his squad before he decides who will follow his football philosophy.

The source said:

"After making such a drastic change, the club is not likely to make more changes until the new coach and his team can properly assess the situation at the club."

Fans say De Reuck deserves another chance

Local football fans praised De Reuck on social media, saying the seven-time Bafana capped player deserves another chance under Cardoso.

Ducks Ramatswana is a fan:

"I still value this boy more than Khoza, who's preferred before him. I'm yet to see Khoza chasing a one-on-one where he has to sweep the ball from a striker's legs."

Thebza Nhanha says Downs should keep the star:

"This guy was solid and reliable back in the day at Maritzburg United. Sundowns need to give him a chance."

Thapelo Mthandazo Diniso misses a former coach:

"Rhulani was the best at improving players."

Letlhogonolo Mose predicts tough times:

"The new coach will dismantle the current squad and develop his format and strategy. Sundowns fans are about to experience a lot of pain."

Cameron Somatamba II made a suggestion:

"Let's see his partnership with Khoza. Lebusa is old. Whether we like it or not, he is old. Just play Lebusa in CAF when we play against those teams that like aeroplane football."

Mamelodi Sundowns trio attracts interest from European clubs

As Briefly News reported, Mamelodi Sundowns trio Iqraam Rayners, Lucas Ribeiro, and Khuliso Mudau have attracted interest from European clubs.

The trio could leave the PSL champions in the January transfer window after clubs such as Burnley FC, Glasgow Rangers, and Leeds United sent scouts to watch the trio.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News