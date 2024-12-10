After being unveiled as the new Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Miguel Cardoso made a promise to local fans

The Portuguese coach said he wants solidarity from his players as he aims to have complete control of matches

Local football fans questioned Sundowns on social media, saying the club might regret firing coach Manqoba Mngqithi

Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso promised to control matches after being named as the new head tactician at Mamelodi Sundowns.

The PSL champions unveiled Cardoso as their new coach on Tuesday, 8 December 2024, after cutting ties with Manqoba Mngqithi.

New Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso wants his side to be aggressive. Image: Ayman Aref/NurPhoto and Khaled Desouki/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

After being unveiled as the new Masandawana coach, Cardoso backed the Sundowns squad to implement his strategies.

Miguel Cardosa makes a promise to fans

Watch Cardoso speak about his philosophy in the video below:

According to Robert Marawa's Twitter post, the former Esperance coach wants Sundowns to control their opponents completely.

Cardoso said:

"I want a team that can control the games, which means the team must be solid throughout the game. You have to move not only the ball but also the opponent to find the right spaces to attack. We want to control the game, and also we need to be aggressive in getting the ball back after losing it. For that, we need solidarity among the players."

Fans question Sundowns' decision

Local football fans said on social media that Sundowns might regret their decision, while Sundowns management blamed Mngqithi's sacking on CAF Champions League struggles.

Naledi Lucas says Sundowns made a mistake:

"I think Sundowns is shooting themselves."

Zakhele Da Runner asked a question:

"Has he ever won the Champion's League?"

Luyanda Bonga says Sundowns has bad habits:

"This Sundowns sporting director is here to destroy. If any coach fails to win ten games in a row, the Sundowns consider that coach a failed project."

Praise Stephen Palmer II said Sundowns can expect more struggles:

"Mamelodi Sundowns haven't had much success with foreign coaches. Unlike Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, Sundowns' foreign coaches have largely been unsuccessful, with many seemingly more interested in collecting a paycheck than achieving results."

Khaya Tokwe says Cardoso will make changes:

"We must keep in mind that he will likely bench, loan out, or sell some of Sundowns' current squad members to build his team."

Miguel Cardosa has experience coaching in Europe

As reported by Briefly News, new Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has coached across Europe and Africa before landing the top job in Mzansi.

The Portuguese tactician coached in his homeland, France, Spain, Greece and Tunisia, where he won the league title with Esperance.

Source: Briefly News