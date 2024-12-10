Ahead of the January transfer window, several Mamelodi Sundowns players have been linked with moves to Europe

The PSL champions are currently top of the log but could be seriously hampered by the loss of key players, while in the past, they showed an ability to ignore overseas interest in star players

Briefly News has examined the Masandawana players who have recently been linked with overseas moves while also looking at players who chose to stay at the PSL champions

PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns could struggle to keep their star players during the January transfer window after European clubs showed interest.

Khuliso Mudau, Lucas Ribeiro and Iqraam Rayners are all top performers who have reportedly caught the eye of European scouts after impressive displays for Sundowns.

Masandawawna trio Iqraam Rayners, Lucas Ribeiro and Khuliso Mudau have all attracted interest from overseas clubs. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Briefly News examined the players linked with recent overseas moves and looked at players who turned down Europe to stay with the PSL champions.

Lucas Ribeiro

Ribeiro has been in great for Sundowns, according to the tweet below:

Sundowns and local fans highly regard Ribeiro after an impressive start to his life at the Pretoria club he joined in 2023.

Former club SK Beveren are reportedly keen to take the Brazilian back to Belgium, while Burnley has also sent scouts to assess the in-form Masandawana attacker.

Khuliso Mudau

The wingback has attracted interest from several clubs overseas, including English sides Burnley FC and Leeds United, where Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe made his name.

Mudau has scored six goals since joining Masandawana in 2020 and is a regular in the Bafana Bafana side, with one international goal.

Iqraam Rayners

Despite only joining Sundowns at the start of the 2024/20254 season, the former Stellenbosch FC striker has been linked with a move to Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers.

Rangers’ interest in the striker was reportedly present before he moved to Masandawana, while the Bafana Bafana star has been in fine form this season, scoring eight goals.

Teboho Mokoena

After impressive displays for Sundowns, which earned him numerous player awards, the Bafana midfielder was constantly linked with clubs in Europe and Asia.

Despite the overseas interest, Mokoena has remained committed to Sundowns by signing a new deal at the start of the current season.

Ronwen Williams

The Bafana skipper is another player who extended his stay at Sundowns, but the 32-year-old still dreams of playing overseas.

After gaining international recognition at the FIFA Ballon d’Or Awards, suitors will keep an eye on Williams, although Sundowns’ participation at the Club World Cup is an incentive to stay.

Mamelodi Sundowns discover their Club World Cup opponents

As Briefly News reported, PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns discovered their opponents for the FIFA World Club Cup in June 2025.

In the inaugural 32-team format of the competition, Masandawana will play German giants Borussia Dortmund, Brazilian side Fluminese, and South Korean champions Ulsan HD.

Source: Briefly News