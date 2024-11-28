A Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star has attracted interest from Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers

Iqraam Rayners has been in good form for Masandawana after scoring eight goals for the club he joined at the start of the 2024/2025 season

Local football fans praised Rayners on social media, calling the 28-year-old one of the best strikers in the country

Despite only joining Mamelodi Sundowns at the start of the season, a Bafana Bafana star could be heading to Europe in the January transfer window.

Striker Iqraam Rayners has attracted interest from Scottish side Glasgow Rangers after scoring eight goals for Sundowns since joining the club from Stellenbosch FC.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Iqraam Rayners has attracted interest from overseas. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Besides starting his Sundowns career on a good foot, the 28-year-old striker has also been a regular for Bafana.

Iqraam Rayners has been in good form for Mamelodi Sundowns

Rayners is appreciated by fans, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Sundowns, Rayners is valued at the club, and there is doubt that the PSL champions will sell the star they signed at the start of the 2024/205 season.

The source said:

“There was interest in Ikie from overseas before he moved to Sundowns, but I cannot say if it was from the same club or not, and I am not sure why the deal did not go through. Since then, he has proven to be an important player for the club, and it will be hard to see them selling him so soon after he joins them.”

Fans praised Rayners

Local football praised Rayners on social media, saying the striker is one of the best goalscorers in Mzansi.

Dj Macheatas says Rayners deserves another club:

“He is playing for the wrong team.”

Ke Fana Ka Matanyola is pessimistic:

“This Rayners will be Harry Kane, scoring goals but winning nothing at Sundowns.”

Zane Smith rates Rayners highly:

“If we had this guy at the AFCON semis, we would have reached the final.”

El To RO is a fan:

“Currently one of the best in the country.”

Utlwanang Kelebonye Babolai admires the striker:

“Our goal machine.”

Manqoba Mngqithi is confident and calm at Mamelodi Sundowns

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said he is not panicking after disappointing results.

The PSL champions lost the Carling Knockout Cup final and played to a dull goalless draw against Congolese side Maniema Union in the CAF Champions League.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News