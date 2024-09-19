Loving Every Minute: Iqraam Rayners Is Enjoying His Start at Mamelodi Sundowns
- Striker Iqraam Rayners said he feels loved at Mamelodi Sundowns after scoring two goals in as many matches
- The former Stellenbosch FC forward recently joined the defending PSL champions and has become a regular in Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana side
- Local football fans praised Rayners on social media, while others wanted to see more from the 28-year-old
New Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners said he enjoys his time at Mamelodi Sundowns after scoring two goals in as many games.
The 28-year-old former Stellenbosch FC star joined Masandawana in the recent transfer window and has already found himself on the scoresheet.
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi said the defending champions will be patient with Rayners, who scored the opening goal in their 2-0 PSL victory over SuperSport United.
Iqraam Rayners feels loved at Mamelodi Sundowns
Rayners speaks about playing for Sundowns in the tweet below:
According to Soccer Laduma, Rayners said he is happy to play for Sundowns after his new teammates welcomed him with open arms.
Rayners said:
"I am happy with my performance. I am happy to be here at Mamelodi Sundowns where the supporters like supporting the team, and I feel love here."
Fans are impressed with Rayners
Local football fans praised Rayners on social media, while some felt the striker still needs time to prove he can be a star for Sundowns.
Rica S'ga showed caution:
"Mendieta did that also; he scored on his arrival, and then things went south."
Zash Mazzai said Rayners must improve:
"But the guy can't use his left foot. He struggled to pull in a cross but gels well with the guys."
Stanwest Infinity Propertiez is a fan:
"He is dangerous."
Bee Tshatsha amdires Rayners:
"Good finisher."
Dyson Kasamba is impressed:
"This guy is working hard. I underrated him, but don't judge a book by its cover. Well done."
Manqoba Mngqithi speaks about signing a Bafana Bafana star
As Briefly News reported, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi admires Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis but is unsure if a deal can be reached for the player.
The Bafana Bafana star is a target for PSL rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, while Tunisian side Esperance is also interested.
