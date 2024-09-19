South African football legend Doctor Khumalo said he was pleased with Kazier Chiefs' performance after their 2-1 victory over Marumo Gallants in their PSL opener

During the victory on Saturday, 14 September 2024, Khumalo picked out areas where the club improved from last season

Local football fans voiced their support for Chiefs on social media, while they also suggested possible changes

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mzansi football legend Doctor Khumalo said he was impressed with certain aspects of Kaizer Chiefs' victory under PSL debutant coach Nasreddine Nabi.

The Bafana and Chiefs legend said the side has already shown improvement from last season, but he knows a lot of work still needs to be done.

Local football legend Doctor Khumalo picked out areas Nasreddine Nabi has improved at Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images and KaizerChiefs/Twitter

Source: UGC

Following his appointment at Chiefs, Nabi has been working hard at Amakhosi, adding new players and tactics, while he has lost his trusted assistant coach, Fernando Da Cruz

Kaizer Chiefs are improving

Chiefs has impressed Khumalo, according to the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Khumalo said the Soweto side shone in certain areas during the comeback victory over Gallants.

Khumalo said:

"I know there is a lot of work to do here, but for now, I congratulate my players on their good attitude and the win. I'm not entirely happy with everything. The best thing from today's game is the three points, the spirit, and the winning attitude. Organisation, character and the introduction of youngsters."

Fans want more changes

Amakhosi supporters admired Chiefs on social media but still suggested how the team could further develop.

Kopano Pule has a wish:

"I wish they add a playmaker. I mean a maestro that will neutralise opponents."

Tman Nyandeni wants a new player:

"We need a striker."

Lukas B-sa is a Chiefs fan:

"Chiefs owns South African football. Whether we win or lose."

Nhlanhla Andrew Mhlongo backs Chiefs:

"KC is everything in South African football!!"

Sandile Mkhize picked out an issue that needs to be addressed:

"Losing the ball."

PSL sides show interest in Samir Nurkovic

As Briefly News reported, striker Samir Nurkovic has attracted interest from PSL sides following his exit from TS Galaxy.

Local football fans feel Nurkovic should return to Kaizer Chiefs, where previously spent three season, while SuperSport United and AmaZulu FC are also interested.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News