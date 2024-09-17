New Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi said he needs help after the departure of assistant coach Fernando Da Cruz

The Spanish coach left the club before Amakhosi’s opening PSL victory over Marumo Gallants on Saturday, 14 September 2024

Local football fans supported Nabi on social media, as they believed the coach would make the right decision in finding a new assistant

Following the departure of assistant coach Fernando Da Cruz, Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi said he needs help at Naturena.

The Soweto giants flew off the PSL starting block after beating Marumo Gallants 2-1 on Saturday, 14 September 2024, but Nabi said their side needs a new face in the coaching staff.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi is looking for a replacement for assistant coach Fernando Da Cruz. Image: KaizerChiefs.

French coach Da Cruz has accepted a role with the Moroccan national team, leaving Nabi without his trusted right-hand man for his debut season at Amakhosi.

Nasreddine Nabi wants a new assistant

Nabi speaks about the coaching situation at Chiefs in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Nabi has plans for Chiefs and needs an assistant to accomplish his goals, while another coaching appointment has disappointed a local football agent.

Nabi said:

“Why not? It’s possible, all is possible, because I have too much work, too much of a job, only with one assistant, it’s not easy.”

Fans back Nabi

Local football fans said on social media that Nabi would make the right decision, while they also addressed rumours of former coach Arthur Zwane possibly taking up the role.

Ultraa Ls amde a request to Chiefs fans:

“We, as Khosi faithful, have to do everything in our power to support the team. Turn out in large numbers, and that will motivate the players to give their best.”

Kaene Mokgophe backs Nabi:

“Very brilliant coach. Chiefs should give him a five-year contract.”

Sphamandla Nooi Rhadebe has a wish:

“Not Zwane, please.”

Msizi Wethu made a request:

“Bring in Dan Malesela.”

Itumeleng Thomas Digger says Da Cruz is coming back:

“He is coming back, relax.”

Kaizer Chiefs start the PSL season with a win

As reported by Briefly News, Nasreddine Nabi got his debut PSL season off to a good start by guiding Kaizer Chiefs to a 2-1 victory over Marumo Gallants on Saturday, 14 September 2024.

Goals from Mduduzi Shablalala and Mfundo Vilakazi earned Chiefs a comeback victory after Sekela Sithole’s early opener.

