Football agent Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi said Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi promised to hire his client, Milton Nienov, ahead of the 2024/2025 season

The Tunisian coach instead brought in Ilyes Mzoughi when he was appointed at Amakhosi, much to the dismay of the football agent

Local football fans agreed with Nabi on social media as they feel the Tunisian coach has the right to make his own decisions

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has angered football agent Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi after an appointment in Kaizer Chiefs’ coaching department.

The agent said plans were in place for Nabi to hire his client, Milton Nienov, but the new Chiefs coach instead hired Ilyes Mzoughi as the goalkeeping coach at Naturena.

Mulovhedzi said Nabi agreed to sign Nienov before backing out of the deal, while the Tunisian coach has recently lost assistant coach Fernando Cruz.

Nasreddine Nabi backed out of a deal

Mulovhedzi speaks about Nabi in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Mulovhedzi said Nienov wanted to join the club, which has been linked with Egyptian-based Mzansi striker Fagrie Lakay.

Mulovhedzi said:

“Nienov agreed that he would work with him when the Chiefs move materialised, but to our surprise, Nabi decided to take another goalkeeping coach. Coach Nienov and his family are big fans of Kaizer Chiefs, and the coach told me that it’s his dream to work with Kaizer Chiefs one day.”

Fans agree with Nabi

Local football fans agreed with Nabi on social media, saying the Tunisian must make the hard decisions at the Soweto club.

Vibe Heist Khomola said times are changing at Chiefs:

"They [agents] were used to deal with Bobby to sell their average players, and Bobby would then sign on behalf of the Coach. Gone are those days; we have a coach in Nabi.”

Tian Lake agrees with Nabi:

“After the bad performance by our GK’s, I would definitely do the same if I was Nabi.”

Bongani Mbonambi agrees with Nabi:

“Leave our coach alone to apply his mind on who would fit his plans.”

Dboy Next-door Pepenene-slowPoison says Nabi has the right to make his own decisions:

“Nabi is our coach, so he has the right to choose whose better for chiefs because, at the end of the day, he will answer why the club is not performing.”

Moxie M Mos disagrees with the football agent:

“He is an agent, not the coach. He has to encourage his client to keep working hard; there is no time for favouritism.”

