Nabi Relaxed As Transfer Deadline Draws Near Amid Chiefs Links With Appollis

Tunisian gaffer Nasreddine Nabi is calm despite this summer's transfer window closure in the next three days

The Kaizer Chiefs head coach explains what he's presently focused on despite the club's interest in signing Oswin Appollis this summer

Netizens have laid down their views on the former Yanga SC coach's comments on transfers on social media

Nasreddine Nabi has claimed Kaizer Chiefs are calm on transfers as the deadline day draws near amid links with South African international Oswin Appollis.

The Soweto giants have been active in the transfer market, with the Tunisian tactician signing seven players this summer.

Appollis was poised to move to North Africa, but recent reports claimed Amakhosi is back in the mix in the hope of pricing him away from Polokwane City.

Nasreddine Nabi comments on transfer dealings at Kaizer Chiefs as this summer deadline day draw nearer. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Nabi calm as transfer deadline day draws near

According to iDiskiTimes, Nabi has confirmed that Kaizer Chiefs will be patient with transfers, with the transfer window shutting down in a few days.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Several Chiefs fans are anticipating Appollis' arrival, but as per Nabi, the club is not currently working on any transfer.

The Glamour Boys began their 2024-25 Betway Premiership with a win over Marumo Gallants last weekend, and the club's coach is satisfied with the players he has so far.

"For myself, I don't want to accept propositions for new players; I need to take my time because it's a big responsibility," the former AS FAR Rabat manager said.

"I think all the new players today, congratulations to my committee for the honour of these possibilities. You saw the result; I think it's outstanding new players."

Netizens react to Nabi's talks about transfer

sbudakhaluda asked:

"So no Appollis?"

ZukzFranco implied:

"Kaizer Junior never negotiated with any team for so called “top players”"

Steve30447240 reacted:

"I get Nabi's points but to be me as a fan I think Chiefs need to sign few quality players especially striking department, cz sometimes these currently players we'll get injuries so what he gonna do?"

iamziyar wroted:

"The hype around this coach will be his undoing. People have not won trophies since the dark days of apartheid, now all the pressure is on this poor guy to make things happen with the likes of Njabulo Blom, Yusuf Maart & "Obrigado" 😭🤣. Even if he is a magician he needs the tools."

Nabi wants Chiefs fans to be ‘realistic’

Briefly News previously reported that Nabi called on Kaizer Chiefs fans to be ‘realistic’ ahead of the 2024/2025 campaign.

The former Young Africans manager said his primary goal is to build a strong squad and that fans should not expect instant silverware from the club that finished tenth in the PSL in the last season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News