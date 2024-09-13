Kaizer Chiefs star Given Msimango has welcomed new signing Inacio Miguel to the club and said he has been impressed by his fellow defender

Msimango said he is looking forward to playing alongside the Angolan, while he also praised Chiefs for their recruitment during the transfer window

Local football fans showed scepticism on social media, saying the time for talking has come to an end, and it is time for Chiefs to perform

New Kaizer Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel has been praised by teammate Given Msimango ahead of their PSL opener against Marumo Gallants on Saturday, 14 September 2024.

The Angolan defender joined Amakhosi during the current transfer window and could debut for the Soweto side when the new season starts.

Kaizer Chiefs star Given Msimango praised new signing Inacio Miguel.

Msimango said Miguel has impressed him and cannot wait to see how the Angolan will rise to the challenge of playing for Chiefs.

Given Msimango welcomes new teammates

Msimango speaks about Chiefs new player in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Msimango has been pleased by Chiefs' new recruits, including goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, who impressed for Rwanda during the international break.

Msimango said:

"They [new players] are gelling well together, they are all doing well. So, the team is doing well, and we're happy to have them. Miguel is a quality player. I've played a few friendlies with him, and I see what the club saw in him; they brought him in [for his] good technical quality, and he's a leader as well, so he's going to add something to the team and improve the team."

Fans cannot wait to see Chiefs play

Local football showed eagerness on social media, as they cannot wait to see how the Soweto side will perform with the new players.

INGQONYELA says Msimango must be careful:

"Impressed by someone who came to bench him."

Mokwena Makeka is pessimistic:

"Comedy show tomorrow. I can't wait."

Leo Sithembiso Sibaya cannot wait:

"We will see if the meal they are cooking is ready tomorrow."

Serame Sereke made a prediction:

“Chiefs 4 - 0 Marumo.”

Skhululiwe Ncube is a fan of Msimango:

"He must be our captain this, Msimango chap."

