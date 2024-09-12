Ex Kaizer Chiefs Star Names Pirates New Signing, 5 Others Nabi Should’ve Signed
- Kaizer Chiefs former player Junior Khanya has listed players the Glamour Boys should've signed this summer
- The former Amakhosi star included a player who recently signed for Orlando Pirates from PSL rivals
- Nasreddine Nabi has acquired seven players so far this summer, and hope to add more before the window closes
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye has named some of the players Nasreddine Nabi should've signed this summer, with some still up for grabs before the transfer window closes in a few days.
The Soweto giants have been active in the transfer market, signing seven players this summer, the biggest of which is Gaston Sirino, who joined the club on a free transfer.
The summer transfer market will close in a few days, and Amakhosi is still exploring the possibility of adding more quality players to its squad.
Khanya names six players Nabi should sign
According to iDiskiTimes, Khanye listed some of the players Kaizer Chiefs need to sign and Orlando Pirates' new signings they should've signed ahead of their city rivals.
"They are supposed to buy attackers and midfielders," the former Glamour Boys player said.
"They must go for Sipho Mbule; Chiefs got the financial capability to do so. Mbule and Siphele Mkhulise, even if they are not playing frequently, they were playing CAF Champions League for Mamelodi Sundowns ."
The iDiskiTV analyst also mentioned that his former club should go for ex-player Khama Billiat, who recently returned to Zimbabwe.
"Mkhulise and Mbule are quality. Suppose the Glamour Boys signed those two players from Mamelodi Sundowns and brought back Khama Billiat. He's of high quality, and I rate him. He was born with quality; he needed the trust and the surroundings," he added.
Khanye believed Kaizer Chiefs should've bought Deano van Rooyen ahead of Orlando Pirates, as they needed him more than the Buccaneers.
“Keanu Cupido, the defender. Suppose they signed him and Deano, the right fullback who went to Pirates. I thought Amakhosi could've signed him," he concluded.
"And one of the Stellenbosch defenders, Ismail Toure or Thabo Moloisane, and go all out for Ricardo Goss, even if it requires breaking the bank."
Kaizer Chiefs new signing impresses against Nigeria
Briefly News earlier reported on a Kaizer Chiefs new signing impressing during Rwanda's clash with Nigeria in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers on Tuesday.
The Rwandan international joined Amakhosi from Premier Soccer League rivals this summer.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.