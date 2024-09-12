Kaizer Chiefs Star Gives Details of Talks With Nabi That Fuels Hope This Season

Nasreddine Nabi will begin his time as Kaizer Chiefs head coach in the Premier Soccer League with a game against Marumo Gallants this weekend

A Kaizer Chiefs striker has opened up on his discussions with the former AS FAR Rabat manager ahead of the match on Saturday

The player also explained what the Tunisian tactician has been trying to do with the team since he arrived at the club this summer

Kaizer Chiefs star Ranga Chivaviro has opened up on talks with Nasreddine Nabi that fuels hope of a resurgent season in the Premier Soccer League this campaign.

Chivaviro joined the Glamour Boys last summer and hasn't been able to replicate the form he had with his former club, Marumo Gallants, at the Naturena.

Kaizer Chiefs will start the new PSL season with a game against the newly promoted Marumo Gallants at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

Kaizer Chiefs star Ranga Chivaviro gives details of his discussions with Nasreddine Nabi ahead of their Betway Premiership opener against Marumo Gallants this weekend.

Chivaviro gives detailed conversations with Nabi

According to FARPost, Chivaviro has shared what he discussed with Nabi ahead of Kaizer Chiefs' clash with Marumo Gallants in the Betway Premiership opener this weekend.

The 31-year-old striker confirmed that the Tunisian tactician took him back memory lane by reminding him of his prowess and excellent performance during his time with Marumo Gallants, especially in the CAF Confederation Cup in the 2022-23 season.

"I think one of the first conversations we had, me and him [Nabi], was he reminded me of what I was doing [at Marumo Gallants]. Who I was and who he wants to see me as this season," the Kaizer Chiefs forward said.

"We've had that conversation, and it's been productive. We are hoping that this season we bring that Ranga who was scoring goals regularly. We touched a lot on this and that. But he's more of someone who wants to understand what's going on with your life and all of that."

Chivaviro is expected to lead Kaizer Chiefs' attack against his former club, as Nabi has been unable to sign a new striker so far this summer.

Motaung Junior comments on inflated prices

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Motaung Junior said the Glamour Boys feels that other clubs in the PSL have inflated prices on their star players.

Since the end of last season, Kaizer Chiefs have signed several new players, but rejections have rocked the club after they disagreed on a suitable price.

