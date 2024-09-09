Ex-Kaizer Chiefs Star Calls on Amakhosi to Emulate Sundowns’ Mosimane Era

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Lehlohonolo Majoro has called on the Glamour Boys to replicate the model Mamelodi Sundowns used during the time of Pitso Mosimane at the club.

The Soweto giants are working on returning to the top of the South African league after years of not winning a trophy.

The club appointed Nasreddine Nabi as their new coach this summer and has been doing a lot of business in the transfer market.

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Lehlohonolo Majoro calls on his ex-club to emulate Mamelodi Sundowns' Pitso Mosimane era under Nasreddine Nabi. Photo: Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

Majoro calls on Chiefs to emulate Sundowns' Mosimane era

Majoro, in an interview with FARPost, claimed Kaizer Chiefs can return to the top in a few seasons if they allow Nabi to settle in on the job and build the squad he wants at the Naturena.

The 38-year-old believes the model worked for Sundowns when they appointed Mosimane in 2012 and took him one and a half seasons before he turned things around at the club.

"I think we can take a step back and see what Sundowns did during the time of coach Pitso Mosimane," he said.

"They went on a building phase; it took Pitso one and a half seasons before Sundowns could be the Sundowns we know.

"Kaizer Chiefs also has to undergo that stage because there are no shortcuts in football. You need a coach who will be with you for a certain period.

"That will allow the coach to assemble the team that is going to compete and acquire players that are needed within the missing positions."

