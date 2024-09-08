3 Bafana Legends Kaizer Chiefs Can Appoint As Nabi’s Assistant After Cruz’s Exit

Kaizer Chiefs have lost their second assistant coach Fernando Da Cruz to another team after just two months on the job

The French-born manager was an important member in Nasreddine Nabi's technical team at the Glamour Boys

Briefly News outlines three ex-Bafana Bafana players who can replace Da Cruz at the Soweto-based club before the new season kicks off

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

It's no longer news that Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the departure of Fernando Da Cruz from the club after spending two months as second assistant to Nasreddine Nabi.

The French-born coach took up a new role with the Moroccan Football Federation, and the Glamour Boys are seeking a perfect replacement before the new Premier Soccer League season kicks off.

Briefly News looks at some Bafana Bafana legends who are fit to replace Cruz at Kaizer Chiefs ahead of their PSL opener this weekend.

Bafana Bafana legends who are capable of replacing Fernando Da Cruz as Nasreddine Nabi's assistant at Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Bafana legends who can replace Cruz at Amakhosi

1. Benni McCarthy

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The former Orlando Pirates star was relieved from duty at Manchester United, and he is currently without a coaching job.

The Bafana Bafana legend has PSL experience, having played and coached two clubs in the league before moving abroad to join the Red Devils.

2. Steven Pienaar

Pienaar has been working with AFC Ajax since retiring from professional football and completed his UEFA A Licence five years ago.

The former South African international will be a good acquisition for Nabi's technical team as Da Cruz's replacement if Amakhosi poaches him from the Eredivisie champions. He will be a great asset to unearthing young players from the Soweto Giants' academy.

3. Arthur Zwane

Zwane is reportedly the frontrunner to take the vacant space Da Cruz left behind at Kaizer Chiefs, as he's familiar with the club and works with the academy.

Despite most fans going against his appointment, the former South African international will offer his best if given the chance by the club management.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News