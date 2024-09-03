Njabulo Blom has returned to Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs after the defender left MLS side St Louis City

The 24-year-old defender joined Chiefs on loan from the American side after he struggled for game time

Local football fans reacted positively on social media as they believe Chiefs have made a significant addition to their squad

Defender Njabulo Blom will once again play for Kaizer Chiefs after coach Nasreddine Nabi announced his loan arrival from MLS side St Louis City.

The new Chiefs coach said he looks forward to working with the 24-year-old, who left Amakhosi in 2022, following his temporary switch.

Defender Njabulo Blom has returned to Mzansi on loan at Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Bill Barrett/ISI Photos.

Source: Getty Images

Blom has become the seventh new arrival at the club after they also announced Bradley Cross’ official signing from Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Nasreddine Nabi is excited to have Njabulo Blom

Nabi welcomes Blom to Chiefs in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Nabi said Blom could be a valuable addition to the club after the player struggled for games in America after the departure of coach Bradley Carnell.

Nabi said:

“I’m sure he has a big personality and big quality. You need to use him correctly. I will continue to work with the committee, with my staff and scouting to look for the best players for the club.”

Fans are excited about Blom’s return

Local football fans expressed their excitement about seeing Blom back at Naturena as they believe the player will play a significant role for the club this season.

Mzulu wa Limpopo is excited:

“Our boy is still in good shape; he only lacked game time after the departure of his former coach from St Louis City. The PSL is going to be interesting this season.”

Peter Chirwa wants an attacking signing:

“They must buy a striker, then we are good to go.”

Ishmael Mahanyele is optimistic:

“No need to play 30+ games; PSL should award the mighty Amakhosi the league title already.”

Charmaine Charmza praised the signing:

“The only signing that makes sense out of all their arrivals.”

Sbha Shorts is happy:

“Welcome back, Blom.”

Source: Briefly News