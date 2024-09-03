A South African international has commented on reports linking him with a transfer move to Kaizer Chiefs this summer

The Premier Soccer League side has been on the trail of the Bafana Bafana star since the appointment of Nasreddine Nabi

The Soweto giants are looking for a player with his type of profile and performance in the left fullback position

Bafana Bafana star Fawaaz Basadien has spoken out about reports linking him with a summer move to Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs.

The South African defender, who currently plays for Stellenbosch FC, has been a transfer target for Nasreddine Nabi since joining the club earlier this summer.

The 27-year-old defender is seen as a perfect option in the left fullback position for Amakhosi. Still, the Soweto giants face a big hurdle in pricing him away from the Winelands-based club in this transfer window.

Basadien speaks on Kaizer Chiefs links

According to iDiskiTimes, Basadien has commented on Kaizer Chiefs' interest in pricing him away from Stellenbosch despite signing a new contract with the Stellies earlier this year.

"I control what I can control. Obviously, I'm contracted to Stellenbosch, and that's where I'm playing," the South African international said.

"All I can do is put in good performances week in, week out. I'm there to do a job – never mind what's happening in the media."

Basadien went further to admit that it's a good thing that a club as big as Kaizer Chiefs shows interest in signing you, but he still remains focused on the Maroons as he's still contracted with them.

"Obviously, it's good to have a club like Chiefs interested in you, but I'm contracted to Stellenbosch, and my focus has been there by Stellenbosch and just to put in good performances week in, week out," the Stellenbosch defender added.

The Glamour Boys target has started this season on a good note and capped his performance for Stellenbosch with three goals from five appearances so far.

Kaizer Chiefs set to submit new bid for Bafana star

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs have decided to submit an improved bid for South African international Asenele Velebayi.

The Glamour Boys had their first bid for the player reportedly rejected by Cape Town Spurs.

