Bafana Star Reacts to Kaizer Chiefs’ Interest in Signing Him This Summer
- A South African international has commented on reports linking him with a transfer move to Kaizer Chiefs this summer
- The Premier Soccer League side has been on the trail of the Bafana Bafana star since the appointment of Nasreddine Nabi
- The Soweto giants are looking for a player with his type of profile and performance in the left fullback position
Bafana Bafana star Fawaaz Basadien has spoken out about reports linking him with a summer move to Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs.
The South African defender, who currently plays for Stellenbosch FC, has been a transfer target for Nasreddine Nabi since joining the club earlier this summer.
The 27-year-old defender is seen as a perfect option in the left fullback position for Amakhosi. Still, the Soweto giants face a big hurdle in pricing him away from the Winelands-based club in this transfer window.
Basadien speaks on Kaizer Chiefs links
According to iDiskiTimes, Basadien has commented on Kaizer Chiefs' interest in pricing him away from Stellenbosch despite signing a new contract with the Stellies earlier this year.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"I control what I can control. Obviously, I'm contracted to Stellenbosch, and that's where I'm playing," the South African international said.
"All I can do is put in good performances week in, week out. I'm there to do a job – never mind what's happening in the media."
Basadien went further to admit that it's a good thing that a club as big as Kaizer Chiefs shows interest in signing you, but he still remains focused on the Maroons as he's still contracted with them.
"Obviously, it's good to have a club like Chiefs interested in you, but I'm contracted to Stellenbosch, and my focus has been there by Stellenbosch and just to put in good performances week in, week out," the Stellenbosch defender added.
The Glamour Boys target has started this season on a good note and capped his performance for Stellenbosch with three goals from five appearances so far.
Kaizer Chiefs set to submit new bid for Bafana star
Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs have decided to submit an improved bid for South African international Asenele Velebayi.
The Glamour Boys had their first bid for the player reportedly rejected by Cape Town Spurs.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.