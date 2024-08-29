Hugo Broos shows respect to new Kaizer Cheifs coach Nasreddine Nabi and wishes him luck ahead of his debut campaign in PSL

The Bafana Bafana coach said the Amakhosi job is not an easy one and hopes the Soweto side can live up to their potential

Local football fans agreed with Broos on social media, while others said Broos should stay focused on Bafana

South African team coach Hugo Broos said he wants to see Nasreddine Nabi lead Kaizer Chiefs to a push for the PSL title next season.

The Bafana Bafana coach said taking over at Chiefs is not an easy job and called Nabi a ‘good coach’ ahead of his debut season in the PSL.

Nasreddine Nabi has a tough job to do at Kaizer Chiefs said Bafana Bafana mentor Hugo Broos. Image: KaizerChiefs and BafanaBafana.

After naming the Bafana squad for the Afcon qualifiers in September 2024, Broos said Nabi has a tough job on his hands.

Hugo Broos speaks about Nasreddine Nabi

Broos opens up about Nabi in the tweet below:

According to a FARPost video, Broos called Nabi a good coach, while the Tunisian recently spoke about the struggles of attracting players to Naturena.

Broos said:

“He is a very good coach, and it is not easy for him to be a coach at Chiefs. It is not right for a team like Chiefs to finish seventh or eighth in South African football. I hope a team like Chiefs, or even SuperSport or Stellenbosch, can be part of five or six teams fighting for the championship. That sort of progression that South African football needs.”

Fans respect Broos

Local football fans showed their respect for Broos on social media, while others said the Belgian must focus on Bafana and leave Chiefs alone.

BRolly LUthando respects Broos:

“Madala has spoken.”

Johannes Mtsweni says Broos must focus on Bafana:

“Hugo Broos is a national team coach. I think it will be better for him to concentrate on Bafana Bafana, and please leave Chiefs alone.”

Sifiso Sibisi supports Nabi:

“Nabi will bring back the glory days at Chiefs.”

Rethabile Frank took note:

“Even Broos knows that coaching Chiefs is not an easy job.”

Fear Vunguvungu Vunguvungu is not a fan of Broos:

“I hate this madala.”

John Comitis said the PSL needs a Soweto champion

