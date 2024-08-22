John Comitis, the Cape Town City CEO, said the PSL title needs to be held by either Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates

The City boss said having the league title at one of the country's largest supported clubs will benefit local football more than the current dominance of Mamelodi Sundowns

Local football fans are divided over social media as some agree with Comitis, while others believe the City club boss is attacking Sundowns

Cape Town City boss John Comitis said Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates winning the PSL title would benefit football development in South Africa.

The Citizens boss said that although he fully supports his side, having a Soweto-based champion would be more beneficial as they are the most supported clubs in the country.

Cape Town City boss John Comitis wants new PSL champions.

Source: Twitter

During the current transfer window, City has been busy adding new faces to their squad, with the latest arrival being French striker Amadou Soukouna.

John Comitis backs a Soweto giant for the PSL title

Comitis speaks about the status of SA football in the tweet below:

Speaking on the Sports Night Amplified with Andile Ncube podcast, Comitis explained his views and addressed the issue of home stadiums in the Western Cape.

Comitis said:

"If I'm standing at the executive level and I'm looking at the product without being emotional about my own club, it's important that Chiefs and Pirates win this league soon. If I give you any country and I say name one or two clubs, you will always be the equivalent Chiefs and Pirates clubs of those countries, and we all know them. That's what keeps the sponsors interested, that's what keeps the broadcasters interested, and it's a reality."

Local fans are divided over Comitis' views

Local football fans are divided on social media, saying the City boss is attacking Sundowns, while others say he has a point.

Billy Mphahlele feels attacked:

"This man is directly attacking Sundowns, and as the Yellow Nation, we must forgive him, and we will keep on supporting our club in every situation."

Gebengana Hlanga agrees with Comitis:

"This needs a person who has grown up enough to understand what he's saying. Pirates and Chiefs are the only two teams with more fans than any other team in PSL. So when Chiefs and Pirates are winning, it becomes more interesting to go to the stadium and watch them, which the owners can make money."

Kervin Nasdaq says Comitis must focus on his own club:

"No one is preventing them from winning the league."

Maredi King Selowa cannot agree more:

"He's right. Chiefs and Orlando Pirates not winning the league is bad for business. No matter how many titles Sundowns win, they will never reach those two teams' status."

Ofentse Pogba Rsa backs Downs’ dominance:

"Sundowns will continue to dominate until you sell your clubs."

A birthday boy celebrates with a Cape Town City contract

As reported by Briefly News, defender Ntsikelelo Ngqonga joined Cape Town City on Friday, 16 August 2024, his 22nd birthday.

The talented defender joined the Citizens from Moroka Swallows, who lost their PSL status to Marumo Gallants ahead of next season.

