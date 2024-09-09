Since their PSL relegation in 2015, Jomo Cosmos has fallen further down the local ranks into the third tier of professional football

Despite this, owner Jomo Sono still has ambitions of playing in the PSL and backed his side to achieve their goal sooner rather than later

Local football fans showed doubt on social media as they believe the club will only drop further down the ranks in South Africa

Mzansi football legend Jomo Sono believes Jomo Cosmos will return to the PSL one day, despite starting this season in the third tier of South African football.

The Joburg club has not played in the PSL since 2015 and will need to climb two leagues before they compete against the best in Mzansi.

Club owner and coach Sono, still believes that his side can achieve their goal and the 69-year-old football legend said the club will get there on merit.

Jomo Sono wants a return to the PSL

Sono speaks about his PSL goals in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Sono said playing in the lower divisions has many challenges, and the club will play its way back instead of buying a status like Marumo Gallants did this season.

Sono said:

"When I bought Highlands Park, it was R50,000; now you want me to spend R8m to R10m on a soccer team? I believe we will go up this season. And it's the right thing, don't buy. It's too easy to buy without a guarantee that you will stay; you buy for R10m and come back down again."

Fans are doubtful

Local football fans showed doubt on social media that Cosmos will return to the PSL one day and said they will instead continue their decline.

Peace Kagiso Peace says Jomo should change his views:

"Just buy a status; that's the only way to come back."

Msa Mafuya is pessimistic:

"He will never come back, no matter how hard he tries."

Thulitees M Sipho has doubts:

"In which division is Jomo Cosmos playing? Just asking."

Alex Fruhwirth says Cosmos will never be a PSL side again:

"Cosmos will never make it back. Instead, it is sinking even lower."

Sifiso Sibisi made a suggestion:

"He must buy Royal AM."

