South African football legend Jomo Sono celebrated his 69th birthday on Wednesday, 17 July 2024

The beloved Orlando Pirates legend enjoyed a decorated playing career, which saw him play in Mzansi, USA and Canada

Fans took to social media to wish Sono a happy birthday while Pirates still honour the star by retiring the number 10 jersey

Fans wished Jomo Sono a happy 69th birthday. Image: AFP and Ben Radford.

Source: Getty Images

Local football fans joined Orlando Pirates in wishing Mzansi legend Jomo Sono a happy 69th birthday on Wednesday, 17 July 2024.

The Mzansi legend and former Bafana Bafana caretaker coach celebrated his special day, while fans continued the debate about whether his number 10 jersey at Pirates should remain retired.

Orlando Pirates wish Jomo Sono a happy birthday

Pirates wished Sono happy birthday on their Twitter (X) profile:

The Soweto club wished their legend a happy birthday via their Twitter profile while the current squad continues their pre-season preparations in Spain.

Pirates tweeted:

"Happy Birthday to the Legendary Jomo "Black Prince" Sono! We hope you have a great day #10."

Sono enjoyed a successful career as a player in Mzansi and North America, while Bafana Bafana honoured the former national team coach with a bronze Afcon medal.

Fans praised Sono

Local football fans shared their well wishes on social media for the man who founded Jomo Cosmos in 1983.

MuziBucs praised Jomo

"Happy birthday to the only number 10 to ever live in South Africa. All teams must retire jersey number 10, actually."

MRSPORTIF kept it simple:

"Happy birthday, legend."

Makwande_m honoured the legend:

"The Great! The man who gave his all for the badge & made our jersey number 10 dignified."

Kmtshali sent their well wishes:

"Happy birthday to him."

BigEd21345811 hopes for the best:

"Happy birthday to the prince. May all the creator's blessings be showered on him."

Siphiwe Tshabalala and Mzansi wish Lucas Radebe happy birthday

As Briefly News reported, former Bafana Bafana skipper Siphiwe Tshabalala joined football fans across Mzansi on Friday, 12 April 2024, to wish Lucas Radebe a happy birthday.

The Bafana Bafana legend celebrated his 55th birthday with wishes from fans across Mzansi and his former side, Leeds United.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News