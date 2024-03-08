Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has surprised former SA's senior men's team mentor Jomo Sono with an Afcon bronze medal

The legendary Sono said that he was really stunned and appreciated the medal from the coach

The social media users reacted to the news, with many applauding Hugo for recognising one of the people who played a huge role in the team

Hugo Broos stunned Jomo Sono with an Afcon bronze medal. Images: @Gallo Images, @Adam Davy - EMPICS

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has awarded former South African senior men’s team mentor Jomo Sono with an Africa Cup of Nations bronze medal.

According to the Bafana website, this came as a surprise to Jomo as he was just visiting the SAFA house to see President Dr Danny Jordaan when Broos decided to stun him with this recognition.

“This is a massive gesture from Coach Hugo Broos and SAFA. What a surprise. This means so much to me and I will treasure this medal"- Jomo.

Bafana Bafana coach Broos stun Jomo with Afcon bronze medal

Social media users stan the surprise

Football fans were thrilled by the Bafana Bafana's coach acts, applauding him for recognising Jomo for his contribution to the national football team. Jomo stepped in as Bafana Bafana's coach during spells in 1998, 2002 and 2003.

@Kate Makola congratulated:

"Well done Hugo! Great leaders knows a good thing when they see it! Congratulations Abut Jomo!"

@Tumelo Mabua applauded:

"Good sportsmanship!!!"

@Philda Ndzamela loved:

"That is a sign of Honour awarded to Jomo Sono by Hugo Broos and Sportsmanship."

@Jerry Gantweni wished:

"The great Matsilele Ephraim Jomo Sono.I wish he was surprised with a Gold medal, nonetheless, we're getting there slowly but surely."

