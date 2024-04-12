Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Siphiwe Tshabalala led the way as Mzansi wished Bafana legend Lucas Radebe a happy birthday

Radebe captained Bafana at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups while he is considered a legend at English side Leeds United, who also wished him

Local fans took to social media to wish the Bafana Bafana and Leeds United legend a happy birthday

Fans wished Bafana legend Lucas Radebe happy birthday on Friday, 12 April 2024. Image: Pat Scaasi / Tony Marshall

Fans across Mzansi and English club Leeds United wished Bafana legend Lucas Radebe a happy birthday on Friday, 12 April 2024.

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Siphiwe Tshabalala wished Radebe well on his 55th birthday.

Birthday wishes for Lucas Radebe pour in

Leeds United wished Radebe a happy birthday via the video below:

Radebe recently showed concern for Kaizer Chiefs, but former Amakhosi winger Siphiwe Tshabalala showed his love by wishing the former Bafana skipper.

Tshabalala posted via Twitter (X):

"Help me wish the coolest grooties @lucasradebe a happy birthday "

Since his retirement, Radebe started working as a Laureus goodwill sports ambassador and is regular feature at important matches featuring Leeds United.

Fans wish the 'Chief'

After captaining Bafana at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, Radebe is a well-loved figure across Mzansi, and fans recently applauded his acting skills in a viral video.

Charles Chaba wished him well:

"Happy birthday, Chief."

Bravo backed Radebe for a new role:

"Our upcoming SAFA President."

Walter Jones Nong said happy birthday:

"Wish our Captain a happy birthday."

Gem O'Leary-Steele praised Radebe :

"What a man! A true hero. Happy birthday, love. Xx"

Lindiwe Sibeko Moletse showed his love:

"Happy birthday, legend."

