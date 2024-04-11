South African football player Thulani Caleb Serero recently celebrated his birthday

The Khor Fakkan midfielder turned 34 on Thursday, 12 April 2024, and Ajax FC wished him a happy birthday

Many soccer fanatics and netizens celebrated the star and showered him with compliments on social media

Football legend Thualni Serero celebrated his birthday recently. Image: VI Images

Source: Getty Images

The popular South African football player Thulani Caleb Serero took another 365 days around the sun as he celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, 11 April 2024.

Thulani Serero turns 34

Yet another popular figure celebrated their birthday and is an April baby. The former Bafana Bafana and Ajax Cape Town player Thulani Serero recently turned 34, and his former club proudly celebrated and wished him a happy birthday on social media.

The football club Ajax FC posted a picture of the Khor Fakkan midfielder on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Happy birthday, Thulani."

See the post below:

Fans celebrate Thulani's birthday

Many soccer fanatics and netizens celebrated the star and showered him with compliments on social media. See some of the comments below:

@ChrisExcel102 praised him:

"He’s a legend."

@movies_den wrote:

"Happy birthday."

@BlvInGod4ReaL said:

"Happy Birthday Caleb."

@Makulankondzo18 tweeted:

"Happy birthday to the magic man."

@BrianKh03227208 commented:

"Happy birthday to our legend."

@Sedis45 commented:

"Very disciplined and dream chaser, happy birthday legend."

@IERFRM responded:

"Once touted the future of South African football by the legendary Cebo Manyaapelo. Happy birthday Thulani."

@PrinceSobayeni1 mentioned:

"Ajax Amsterdam will never forget him. Happy birthday Cream."

@eemz_em wrote:

"My G didn't stay in the PSL to statpad league titles in a star-studded team. Went to elite leagues and won titles. Cream."

@TheRichRakgadi shared:

"I'll never forget that goal against Barca in 2013/4. Happy birthday, Thulani!"

Source: Briefly News