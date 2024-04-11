Don Design celebrated his birthday with a heartfelt post, expressing gratitude for the strength and love received, and hoping for ongoing peace

Fans showered him with warm wishes on social media, celebrating his resilience and sending blessings for the new year

Don Design, known for his close friendship with AKA, previously faced accusations related to AKA's death but continues to receive support from fans and friends

Media personality Don Design celebrated his special day with a powerful post on his page. The star who is also popular for being one of AKA's closest friends noted that he is looking forward to what the new year brings.

AKA’s friend Don Design posted a touching message on his birthday. Image: @don_design

Source: Instagram

Don Design celebrates his birthday

AKA's friend Don Design is celebrating another trip around the sun. The star made headlines last year when some fans accused him of being involved in AKA's death. Don was among the people who were with the rapper when he was shot.

Taking to his Instagram page on his birthday, Don Design said he is celebrating the strength and love he has received from those around him. The star also toasted to his resilient soul. The post read:

"Today is my birthday, I celebrate the strength I’ve found in myself and the love I’ve received from those around me. I pray that God warms my heart and grants peace upon me, not only on my birthday but for every single day of my life! Toast to a resilient soul.. "

Fans celebrate Don Design's birthday

Social media users flooded the star's timeline with heartwarming birthday messages. Many wished him well on his special day.

@gail_mabalane commented:

"Happy Birthday Don! Blessings upon blessings. ❤️"

@londie_london_official added:

"Heeyyy Happy birthday fellow Aries ❤️"

@ashleighogle noted:

"God Bless you pah Happy Birthday, More Life ❤️"

@olwethuh said:

"Happy birthday Don. May you receive more blessings outie yam ❤️"

@mingzboi noted:

"Donald the Design! Mpendulo! Happy birthday ma brother. ❤️"

Cassper Nyovest shares an emotional Instagram post about wedding day

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that hip-hop sensation Cassper Nyovest took to Instagram to share a glimpse into his wedding day with childhood sweetheart Pulane.

But it's not just any post it's a heartfelt prayer, a soulful reflection on love, gratitude, and faith. Cassper shared a picture on his account from his special day. He poured out his heart in a caption that speaks volumes.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News