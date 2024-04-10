A University of Johannesburg actuarial graduate celebrated his achievement in a heartwarming way

His male friends came in numbers to support him with heartfelt gwijo songs on his graduation day

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering him with congratulatory messages

Friends of a UJ student celebrated his graduation with gwijo songs. Images: @brandenmkansi110/ TikTok, @Peter Dazeley

A University of Johannesburg graduate shared a video of the special day with his TikTok followers.

In the clip uploaded by @brandenmkansi110, he can be seen celebrating the achievement with his friends, who sang heartfelt gwijo songs. The graduate was wearing his gown. The group of gents circled him as they sang.

The man graduated with a degree in Actuarial Science. In his caption, he showed gratitude.

"This was smooth, loved the vibe❤️ Actuarial Science."

Man celebrates graduation with friends

Watch the heartwarming TikTok video below:

TikTokkers celebrated with the man

The video garnered over 182k likes, with many online users showering him with congratulatory messages and loving how his bros supported him.

@Tanian Goliath commented:

"I imagined it to be actuarial science but the hard hat confused me so congratulations! What an amazing achievement ♥️♥️well done!"

@Hle Live felt envious:

"To have a circle like this♥️♥️ congratulations big guy."

@lu.khany0 stanned:

"This is fire. I don't got this many friends. majita that got your back are needed yoh."

@sihlemasuku557 said:

"You're intelligent, congratulations. In my work place - we have only 5 Actuaries out of 2500 employees and they're making money!!"

@Im_Beauty loved:

"No one can tell me otherwise, this is the best graduation video so far❤️."

@Lee was happy:

"The gents will never fail to show up‍congratulations Grootman."

@Audrey Zisengwe wrote:

"I actually read it as actuarial science in my head only noticed it wen I came to the comment section teachers correcting you."

Besties serve goals as they celebrate second graduation

In another story, Briefly News reported about South African besties who celebrated their second medical graduation in a touching TikTok video.

A trending video on TikTok shows the two ladies beaming with joy on their graduation day as they bag their second degrees after being denied the opportunity to celebrate their first graduation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

