Cassper Nyovest shared a heartfelt Instagram post and reflected on his wedding day with Pulane

Celebrities and supporters flooded the comments section with congratulations and well-wishes

Actress Gail Mabalane also sent a touching note to the couple, adding to the outpouring of love and support

Cassper Nyovest went on social media to reflect on his wedding day Image: @casspernyovest

Hip-hop sensation, Cassper Nyovest, took to Instagram to share a glimpse into his wedding day with childhood sweetheart Pulane.

Cassper's heartfelt prayer

But it's not just any post, it's a heartfelt prayer, a soulful reflection on love, gratitude, and faith.

Cassper shared a picture on his account from his special day. He poured out his heart in a caption that speaks volumes.

"Jesus you are my anchor. It’s all about you! It always has been and it always will be. Thank you for choosing me, using me and fuelling me."

Judging by the congratulatory messages from both celebrities and fans alike, it's clear that Cassper and Pulane are surrounded by love and support.

Shower of congratulations

One of the well-wishers was Netflix's Unseen actress Gail Mabalane. She penned a lovely note to the lovebirds in the comments section.

"What a special, beautiful day. Looking forward to seeing what God has for you both. Blessings on your union Mr. & Mrs. P!"

@lu_kotelo said:

"Blessings on blessings and God has his hand on your marriage. ❤️"

@oros_mampofu wrote:

"AMEN! It’s all about you Jesus. Blessed journey man of God."

@ihhashielimhlophe mentioned:

"Congratulations! May God hem you before and after and put his hand upon you. ❤️❤️❤️"

@lebo_lebogang90 stated:

"She is a beautiful woman. ❤️ Congratulations to you both."

@barileng_exhale commented:

"Huge congratulations Cass! May the good lord bless your union!"

@_iggieneo_ posted:

"Congratulations big dawg! "

@kulture.tlb typed:

"Love wins always! ❤️"

@mufasa_alex added:

"All the best grootman. "

Cassper Nyovest dances with wife Pulane

Recently, Briefly News reported that South African rapper Cassper Nyovest is still the talk of the town after his marriage to Pulane over the past weekend.

Social media users have been glued to their phones searching for more content about the new celebrity couple. Shortly after Cassper Nyovest's marriage, social media users have been asking too many questions about his relationship with Pulane.

