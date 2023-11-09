Tino Chinyani recently expressed gratitude for his beautiful family, particularly his girlfriend Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema and their son Tiyani

Sharing heartwarming pictures on Instagram, Chinyani captioned the post with a heartwarming message

Simz Ngema, also featured in the photos, expressed her love in the comments, emphasizing the inspiring and loud love the couple shares

Tino Chinyani is grateful for his beautiful family. The Zimbabwean-born singer, model and socialite recently shared stunning pictures to appreciate those close to his heart.

Tino Chinyani shared an appreciation post for Simz Ngema and Tiyani. Image: @tino_chinyani

Source: Instagram

Tino Chinyani gushes over his family

We all know Tino Chinyani adores his stunning girlfriend Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema, their son Tiyani and their family. The model's social media pages are always clad with pictures and videos of their romantic getaways and adorable moments with Tiyani.

Taking to his Instagram page recently, the Drive Me Crazy singer shared a heartwarming appreciation post. He shared snaps with the former Muvhango actress, a video with his son, and some motivational posts. He simply captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION:

"Peace, love and happiness"

Tino Chinyani's post warms Mzansi's heart

Fans love how the model loves expressing his love for Simz and Tiyani on social media. Many said they wished the couple well and prayed for their love and happiness. Simz Ngema also reacted to the Instagram post.

@simzngema wrote:

"I love you ❤️"

@unathimakansemvelo said:

"❤️I love these 2 nina you have no idea"

@silehbae added:

"May all the happiness follow you and your household Love it for you❤️"

@duchessdx noted:

"Omg I have not seen Twiggy’s face in too long!! Tell her I said HIIII"

@ay.9144 commented:

"When GOD blesses it, he keeps it TOGETHER ❤️.. The love u have for each other is very LOUD nd INSPIRING.. love u guys so much❤️."

@mpilo_hlubi added:

"Family's always come first just hold on there ❤️"

Bongi Mbonambi shows love to beautiful wife Anastacia

Briefly News previously reported that Bongi Mbonambi is not only beaming with pride at the Springboks' Rugby World Cup win but also at his gorgeous wife, who has held him down. The Boks player showed his appreciation to his wife Anastacia, saying she's been by his side through the best and worst.

Mzansi rallied to show love to Ana and praised Bongi for having a beautiful and supportive wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News