Andile Jali shared a photo of his new lover on social media recently

The star received positive feedback from his fans and supporters, applauding him for choosing the right one this time around

Netizens flooded the comment section with messages of approval for Jali's new lover, saying she is better than the previous one

Andile Jalishows love to his new lover. Image: @andilejali_15

Source: Instagram

Moroka Swallows soccer player Andile Jali has found love again after his divorce from Nonhle.

Andile Jali shows off his new lover online

After his marriage with his ex-wife Nonhle ended, Andile's relationship status was unknown, as he kept it a secret. But recently, the soccer player who bagged a partnership not so long ago shared a picture of his beautiful new lover on his Instagram page accompanied by three red hearts.

The woman then received approval from Jali's fans as they thought she looked better than the previous woman, the former Mamelodi Sundowns was romantically involved with.

See the post below:

Fans praise the star for choosing well

Shortly after the picture was shared on his Instagram page, it circulated around social media. Many netizens praised Jali for choosing a better suitor for him and saying that she looked more like a wife material. See some of the comments below:

nezaanele wrote:

"Zizikazi the wife."

thembekatsatsa complimented:

"Your type, this is the real wife. Not a diva at all."

noluthandomakade praised:

"You chose a real one this time."

ke_bonolo said:

"Quality... looks like a solid foundation."

zii_khoo mentioned:

"She's the queen."

nelzdiva applauded:

"Very decent and respectful."

mbalih_majola responded:

"I like it for you, nice one, semhle very decent looking classy."

makhethelo said:

"Congratulations, brother, peace and happiness henceforth."

omatwebu wrote:

"That's a real wife, not that diva/gold digger."

Kaizer Chiefs star Edmilson Dove celebrates son's birthday

In more news about soccer stars, Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs player Edmilson Dove recently showed off his stylish son while celebrating his birthday. The doting dad also penned a touching message on his page.

Top Mozambican footballer who also plays for South African Premier Division club Kaizer Chiefs Edmilson Dove recently took time from his busy schedule to mark his adorable son's trip around the sun.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News