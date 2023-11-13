Footballer Andile Jali recently bagged himself a new partnership with Kupe Active, a sportswear brand

The sportswear brand shared a clip of the Moroka Swallows on their Instagram Stories welcoming him to the team

In the video that was shared on Instagram, Andile is heard introducing himself and mentioning that he has joined the Kupe family

Moroka Swallows player Andile Jali announces his new partnership with Kupe Active. Image: @andilejali_15

Andile Jali recently proved that he is serious about his career and will always be consistent. The star recently announced his new partnership on Instagram.

Andile Jali collaborates with Kupe Active

It's not every day that Andile Jali's fans get to see details about his private life. The Moroka Swallows star recently found his name popping up on social media after he reshared a clip on his Instagram Story that he has collaborated with Kupe Active, a sportswear brand.

The sportswear brand also shared a clip on Instagram of Andile Jali announcing that he has joined the family and then introducing and welcoming him with warm arms.

Watch the clip here.

Andile Jali shares pictures of his customised shin pads

Taking to his Instagram stories, Jali shared photos showing his shooters and shin pads. However, Mzansi couldn't help but notice that the shin pads had pictures of Jali's adorable daughters.

Fans found the gesture cute and reshared the pictures on various social media platforms. Briefly News spoke to Bryn Deeley from Strapzy's Shinnies, who designed Andile Jali's shin guards, about how the customisation process works. He said:

"The process is really simple - we offer different customisation options. We have a pair with just a carbon fibre finish where you can put a badge of your choice, a number and your initials. This is the basic customisation option we offer (which is targeted at full teams).

We then have a full custom option, where you can put two pictures on your shin guards, one on each. we then offer the same full custom option but on a higher level."

